Simon Coveney survives Dáil no confidence motion

Embattled Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has survived a Dáil motion of no confidence vote over his botched appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

A Government motion of confidence in Mr Coveney, tabled in response to Sinn Féin's motion of no confidence, was won by 92 to 59 votes.

Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, Social Democrats and People Before Profit voted no confidence in the minister.

The Government parties of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party voted confidence in Mr Coveney.

Independent TDs Peter Fitzpatrick, Michael Lowry, Noel Grealish Denis Naughton, Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Healy-Rae, Richard O'Donoghue, Cathal Berry, Michael Fitzmaurice, Michael McNamara and Marian Harkin voted in support of Mr Coveney.

Now former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry voted against Mr Coveney, as did Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín along with Independents Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins and Joan Collins