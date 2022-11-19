Simon Coveney signals Fine Gael to ditch support for ‘triple lock’ on Irish troops being sent abroad

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said there are limitations to Ireland’s ‘triple lock’ policy on Irish troops being sent abroad and claimed abandoning it would not be radical.

Mr Coveney cast major doubt on the future of the policy that has underpinned Irish military neutrality for decades at the start of Fine Gael’s ard fheis in Athlone on Saturday.

The policy means Irish troops only serve on peace support missions outside the State if there is a UN Security Council or General Assembly resolution, a formal decision by the Irish Government and the Dáil’s approval by way of a resolution.

“I don't regard the move away from the triple lock as a radical change.

"I would regard that move as a sensible change recognising the limitations of the triple lock in terms of the ability of the Irish parliament and the Irish government to make a decision to be part of a peacekeeping operation and so on,” Mr Coveney said.

The ard fheis is due to debate and vote on a motion that calls on calls on the Government to remove the triple-lock mechanism and replace it with a double-lock mechanism so that the deployment of more than 12 Irish troops overseas would only require Government and Dáil approval.

Mr Coveney said he believed a lot of people would be uncomfortable with the ability of Russia to stymie Irish participation in peacekeeping abroad via the UN Security Council and said while the policy had served Ireland well global politics had changed in the last year.

“One of the elements of the triple lock is that we are required to have a UN mandate that effectively means that a country like Russia can veto what Ireland chooses to do. Is that neutrality?” he said.

He said changing the policy would be a “response to a changing political environment globally, where tensions within the Security Council right now mean that getting a mandate for peace interventions in different parts of the world is much more difficult and complicated”.

Mr Coveney insisted any change would not be without consultation and discussion not only with the two other government parties but also the opposition.

“I don't regard actually changing the triple lock should that happen as a change to Irish neutrality at all. In fact, it is simply allowing us to make decisions for Ireland,” he added.

He said he plans to discuss the issue with the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee in the autumn and said that he would be “very open and upfront” about his views.

Meanwhile, the minister again ruled out expelling the Russian ambassador to Ireland in the wake of a publication of a list of more than 50 Irish politicians banned from travelling to Russia earlier this week.

“My view on this is that keeping diplomatic channels open even in circumstances like we are currently experiencing makes sense.

"We have Irish people living in Russia, if anything were to happen to them, if there was a crisis we needed to deal with, we need to have practical communication channels open and indeed, in terms of getting messages across to the Kremlin, in terms of the Irish view, on their aggression in Ukraine, I think it makes sense to have to have channels open,” he said.

“In some ways, the easy thing to do is just to say, you know, we're asking, you know, the Russian embassy to close, the ambassador to leave. I don't believe that that would achieve a lot in terms of what our real focus needs to be, which is to support Ukraine, to support Ukrainian people, and to work with the rest of the world to try and bring this madness to an end.”

Mr Coveney signalled he would not back another ard fheis motion which calls on Ireland to supply the Ukrainian army with anti-armour weaponry that would help them in their war against Russian invasion of its territory

“I'll be putting the Government's perspective and my perspective across which is we have made a decision which is very unusual for Ireland to financially support a military in a conflict situation on one side,” he said.

He said the Government has so far committed almost €70m to support the Ukrainian military.

“But we're not in the space of providing armaments as part of that,” he added.