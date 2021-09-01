Simon Coveney says he clears his phone ‘fairly regularly’, after controversy over Merriongate texts

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney has said that he “clears” his phone “fairly regularly” following controversy over his appearance at last night’s Oireachtas Committee.

In an appearance before an Oireachtas Committee last night, he admitted that he deleted crucial texts with Ms Zappone and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, telling TDs and senators that he did this because of storage reasons.

A spokesperson for Minister Coveney last night said that he deleted the texts because of fears of having his phone hacked.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Minister Coveney clarified and said that he deleted the texts because of hacking fears.

“I clear my phone on quite a regular basis, I do change my phone actually every year. I’ve been hacked and I’m the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence so I think it’s prudent that I clear my phone fairly regularly,” he said.

“I think it’s prudent that I would clear my phone on a regular basis rather than allowing a whole load of issues that have moved on, to be sitting on my phone.

“I expect others do the same.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he does not do “Government business” by text.

“I don't do Government business by text, I engage with people and I ring people,” the Taoiseach said.

He said that records related to official Government business are "normally retained".

The important texts include details of when Mr Coveney told his party leader about Ms Zappone’s appointment.

Minister Coveney said that he was talking to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and told him about his plans to appoint Katherine Zappone as a special UN envoy.

He said he received a text from the Tánaiste “a number of days” before Mr Varadkar was due to meet Katherine Zappone in Dublin.

Mr Coveney said at the time, he did not know that there was going to be “an event”, referring to the party in the Merrion Hotel.

“He texted me to simply say, ‘I’m meeting Katherine in a few days’ time in Dublin, is there anything you want to brief me on?’,” Mr Coveney said.

“And I responded to say, [that] we are working with Katherine Zappone in the Department on a potential role as a special envoy, that I’ll be bringing details to Government in the coming weeks and that was it. I didn’t brief the Tánaiste in any more detail on that.

“I briefed my Cabinet colleagues before the Cabinet and I assumed that other parties were doing the same.

“The mistake that was made was that I should have ensured the Taoiseach wasn’t surprised by the appointment of Katherine Zappone in the Cabinet meeting and that shouldn’t have happened and he was and I apologised for that.

“There isn’t a huge mystery here.”

However, communications between Ministers on Government business are subject to Freedom of Information legislation.

Mr Coveney said his Department will release a “very substantial file” on Ms Zappone’s appointment process and that he will make “anything I have” available for this file.

His spokesman said this information will be released on September 8.

Ms Zappone turned down the role as special envoy to the UN for freedom of expression after days of controversy over how she was chosen and after it emerged she had hosted an outdoor gathering of 50 friends and former colleagues in the Merrion Hotel’s garden terrace, which was attended by the Tánaiste.

It forced the Government to seek advice from the attorney general, who clarified that gatherings of up to 200 people outdoors were permitted under the Covid-19 rules, which had not until then been the understanding of the hospitality industry.