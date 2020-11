FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has responded to Donald Tump’s claim that he has won the US Presidential Election saying it’s “unwise” to to make such a declaration before all the votes are counted.

Mr Coveney said: “This election is not over and it won't be over until all of the votes have been counted.

“So I think it's it's unwise for anybody regardless of who they are, to be declaring a result”.

