People stage a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody in Iran, during a rally in central Rome. AP

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has come under pressure from Fine Gael colleagues at a private party meeting over plans to reopen Ireland’s embassy in Iran.

Mr Coveney told the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday that the decision to reopen the embassy in Tehran is currently under review.

But speaking notes issued by the Government press office on Wednesday have told ministers and office holders to argue that an Irish embassy in Tehran would allow Ireland to deliver “clear and firm messages directly to the Iranian government on issues like human rights and Iran’s nuclear activities”.

Two former ministers, John Paul Phelan and Charlie Flanagan, a former foreign affairs minister, criticised plans to reopen the embassy next year at the party meeting in Leinster House.

Mr Flanagan said that Mr Coveney should “hasten slowly” with any move to reopen the diplomatic post that was shuttered a decade ago as part of cost-saving measures. Mr Phelan said that opening the embassy would be offering tacit support for a “brutal regime”.

Read More

Both TDs were co-signatories to a letter to Mr Coveney on Tuesday urging him to halt the reopening of the embassy in light of a brutal crackdown on protests in the Islamic Republic.

Sources at the meeting said Senator Joe Reilly, the Seanad leas-cathaoirleach, also expressed reservations about reopening the embassy.

Mr Coveney told the meeting that the Government's concern and views regarding events in Iran, including its activities on various issues, have been made crystal clear internationally, including at the UN security council, during diplomatic relations with Iran and at EU level.

Mr Coveney emphasised the value of diplomatic channels. He said such relations and channels were extremely important and allowed Ireland to make harsh criticisms of other countries ahead of next year's planned reopening of an embassy in Tehran.

The speaking points issued by the Government Information Service argue that the appointment of an Irish chargé d’affaires in Tehran in 2021 “has been critical for engaging with Iran on important regional issues, which have also been pursued by Ireland on the UN Security Council”.

“These issues include the conflict and humanitarian issues in Yemen and Syria, and the Iran nuclear deal. We need to keep these vital channels of communication open,” they state.

They also argued that in Iranian diplomatic presence in Dublin allows Ireland to “more effectively deliver clear and firm messages directly to the Iranian government, including on issues like human rights, and Iran’s nuclear activities”.

The Government leader in the Seanad, Senator Regina Doherty, who has criticised the embassy reopening, is understood to have queried how many representations the chargé d’affaires has made to the Iranian government on Ireland’s behalf since their appointment.

Meanwhile Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe defended the Government decision to lift the ban on bankers’ bonuses this week.

He told the Fine Gael party meeting that the right people need to be retained and working across the sector such as in IT and governance. The meeting also heard that access to cash for customers from banks will be put on a statutory footing in a future bill.