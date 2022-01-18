Minister Simon Coveney must come before the Foreign Affairs Committee and give a coherent explanation of all the events around the champagne lockdown party at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Sinn Féin has said.

The committee meets later today, Tuesday, and is expected to seek answers from the minister on the June 2020 gathering at Iveagh House.

Mr Coveney has said he will attend if called, having previously given evidence to the committee on his failed appointment of Katherine Zappone as an Irish special envoy to the United Nations.

“The minister absolutely has questions to answer this gathering and this event, the lead up to it, the night in question and what transpired afterwards,” said Sorca Clarke, SF Deputy for Longford-Westmeath.

“So today we will be asking for Minister Coveney to come in at the earliest opportunity to account for those actions in his Department.”

She said there had been a lack of fine detail, such as whether and when the minister learned about the tweet of a picture of the celebrations and whether it had been instructed that it should be taken down and an apology issued.

“We haven't done that. It's part of the questions that will be put to Minister Coveney. It is clear from statements that he was aware of this event from very early on.”

To suggestions that two important principals at the event – who have since been appointed as Irish Ambassadors to France and the Netherlands -- would be able to claim diplomatic immunity, she said that it was the minister who was responsible for the actions of his Department.

“And the committee is responsible, too -- it's part of our remit to scrutinise the minister, and that's what we intend to do.”

She said members were entitled to ask questions such as whether Mr Coveney had apologised to the Taoiseach for what happened, as he and Leo Varadkar previously did over the Katherine Zappone affair. “I think the public expect us to ask these questions,” she said.

“One of the main things that's been asked among the public is this -- has any lessons been learned by the minister and senior officials within his Department?

“So I think it's a very legitimate ask that the minister would come in front of us.”

Minister Coveney has appointed the Secretary General of his Department, Joe Hackett, to investigate all the circumstances of the gathering and to report within the next two weeks.