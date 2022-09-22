Simon Coveney invites US President Joe Biden to visit Ireland ‘soon’

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney has invited US President Joe Biden to visit Ireland “soon”.

Mr Coveney met Mr Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden last night in New York instead of the Taoiseach after his flight from Dublin had to be diverted back due to a bird strike.

The minister said he invited Mr Biden to come “home” and told him a whole country is waiting for the US President, who has roots in Louth and Mayo.

“I said to him that there is a country waiting for a visit and he would be extraordinarily welcome when he comes back home, effectively,” he told reporters in New York.

“He said to me he was really looking forward to that visit and he hopes that it can happen soon.

“President Biden wears his Irishness on his sleeve,” he said.

Mr Coveney wouldn’t say if Mr Biden would visit before Christmas but said he was “certainly hopeful” that it would be in the “not too distant future”.

The two men also discussed Mr Biden’s meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the US President reiterated his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

“He raised the point with me that he had met the British Prime Minister yesterday and he made it very clear that the peace accords, as they are referred to here, need to be protected in the context of the ongoing contexts and negotiations in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol,” said Mr Coveney.

“It was a good, friendly discussion.”

The minister was speaking shortly after he addressed the UN Security Council this morning, where he said Ireland has filed a declaration of intervention at the International Court of Justice in Ukraine’s case against Russia.

He also spoke about his own experience of seeing victims of bodies in Bucha, however, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the incident in Bucha was “staged”.

Mr Coveney said this was “more Russian disinformation” and said the international court will make “very clear determinations” on war crimes.

“My contribution today was about holding Russia to account,” he said.

“The international community cannot ignore the aggression of one country against the other where a large country has invaded their neighbour.”