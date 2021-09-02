Simon Coveney denies misleading TDs over text messages about Katherine Zappone appointment

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has rejected claims by Government and Opposition TDs that he misled an Oireachtas committee over the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

In a letter to the Foreign Affairs committee chairman, Charlie Flanagan, on Thursday, Mr Coveney also said his phone was used to send messages to EU foreign ministers after it was “compromised” last year.

However, Mr Coveney’s letter does not address why he told the committee on Tuesday that Ms Zappone had not lobbied for the UN role when texts released by Leo Varadkar on Wednesday show she had asked the Tánaiste about the progress of the appointment.

Mr Coveney told the committee on Tuesday that Mr Varadkar had texted him to say “he would be meeting Katherine Zappone in Dublin” and “was there anything he needed to know”.

Read More

But Mr Varadkar’s texts show he asked Mr Coveney about the UN envoy role specifically on July 19 - eight days before it was brought to Cabinet and Taoiseach Micheál Martin learned of the appointment for the first time.

Mr Coveney told the committee in evidence on Tuesday: "I texted him back to say we were looking at a concept of a special envoy role for Katherine Zappone in the LGBT and freedom of expression space."

However, the text released by Mr Varadkar on Wednesday shows Mr Coveney told him his Department’s Secretary General and Ms Zappone were finalising a one-year contract for the special envoy for human rights and freedom of expression role and that “she seems very happy”.

In his letter to the committee on Thursday, Mr Coveney said: “I accept that the Tánaiste’s text to me shows he was aware of the special envoy position in his opening question to me and that the process of appointment was near completion. However, I did not have the text messages word for word in the committee and was relying on memory.”

He said he was “completely honest” with members of the committee.

Mr Flanagan, a Fine Gael colleague of Mr Coveney’s, said there were “apparent inconsistencies” in the minister’s evidence to the committee after Mr Varadkar published a series of texts on Wednesday. But Mr Coveney rejected what he described as a suggestion “made in media that I mislead the committee”.

He wrote: “The committee’s own records, detailed above, show this is not the case and I completely reject such a suggestion.”

Mr Coveney also told the committee on Tuesday that he deleted texts for storage reasons before he later clarified through his spokesperson that it was over concerns his phone would be hacked as this had happened before.

While not addressing this inconsistency in his testimony, Mr Coveney said in his letter to the committee: “It is already publicly known that my phone was compromised in 2020. What is not known is that some of my foreign minister colleagues across Europe were contacted using my phone’s identity as a front during that hacking incident. I believe the matter was dealt with swiftly and thoroughly by my department and the gardaí from whom I take ongoing advice.

“As a result of this incident and others, I work on the basis that very few telecommunications are completely secure.”

On Wednesday night Mr Coveney’s spokesperson said he could not comment on the hacking incident. “I cannot comment further on matters of security around the ministers’ phone,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Thursday, Arts Minister and Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin was asked whether Mr Varadkar had misled her or other Cabinet colleagues about his level of knowledge about Ms Zappone’s appointment.

Ms Martin said she was “deeply disappointed” with how the process took place.

"I was further disappointed yesterday to learn that the knowledge was there ten days in advance, not a couple days in advance. And I accept this was revealed by the Tánaiste himself through this text and text messages.”

She added: “I think there there is further clarity required too from Minister Coveney.”

Asked whether it was acceptable that journalists who made Freedom of Information requests for texts on the phones of Mr Coveney and Mr Varadkar were told that the records did not exist, she said the Taoiseach had been clear in his statement yesterday on ministers’ obligations under FOI.

The Tánaiste has issued a statement this morning and has apologised that the department didn't reveal all and I think that was an important statement today,” she said, adding that she did not think it would be “helpful” for the Taoiseach to take further action.

On calls for Mr Coveney and the Tánaiste to stand down, she said: “It is a very unnecessary distraction when there are so many important issues that need to be dealt with", including the phasing out of Covid restrictions and the Housing for All launch today.

Asked whether the matter had damaged the Cabinet, Ms Martin said: “There are absolutely issues there about the lack of transparency in this appointment process. And I think that needs to be addressed further so that we know that all the details are out there and dealt with once and for all.”

And on whether the Green Party needed to be more assertive in Government, she responded: “I think it's not a question of the Green Party's assertiveness. We've made it clear that we're very unhappy with how this appointment process took place, and the Tánaiste and Minister Coveney apologised to the three party leaders, including Minister Eamon Ryan. And we've made it clear that we're unhappy with this, and I as a member of Government am saying that I want that clarity. I want those questions answered as a matter of urgency.”