Simon Coveney defends Passport Service, saying public should get applications right as 200,000 face delays

Foreign minister Simon Coveney has faced down criticism of long delays at the Passport Service as summer holiday season approaches, saying “it's important to focus on the positives as well as the negatives”.

Speaking in the Dáil, the minister insisted: “We also rely on the public to make sure that their applications are online and also accurate, where possible.”

Mr Coveney did not deny that there were now nearly 200,000 with correctly completed applications for their vital passport documents, but said demand had gone up by half.

Pre-pandemic times were very different in terms of numbers, he said, and a resurgence in demand had seen “well over 10,000 calls so far this year” to the web chat service alone.

“We are currently delivering 5,000 passport a day to people in Ireland,” Mr Coveney said in a special contribution.

“Last month, we had 170,000 passports go out to people successfully.”

This year, the service would provide about 1.4 million passports, the highest figure in any year ever, and well above the previous record of 900,000, he said.

“We're talking about passport demand increasing by about 50pc in a year, from a service which has been under pressure,” he said, after the Government acknowledged that at least four in ten people are making mistakes in their applications which prevent a speedy turnaround of a renewal or new document.

The Government was adding more staff immediately to its passport hotlines, he said. “And we're also obviously looking to put more people onto the product line and the web chat service as well,” he added.

“So we are upscaling - putting a lot more people in to respond to a massive increase in demand. But we also rely on the public to make sure that that the applications are online and also accurate where possible.

“The problems are nearly always linked to first-time applicants. Because 43pc of all renewals are given back within 48 hours.”

Amid continuing criticisms, Independent TD MichaeI Healy Rae said 200,000 people were waiting long beyond the promised turnaround time, “and everybody here [in the Dáil] would agree with this”. He said there was previously “a service just down the street here” for the passport queries of Oireachtas members on behalf of their constituents, but it had been scrapped.

“You might say that was favouritism to TDs and senators to deal with their queries, but that's what we're here to do - and to try and expedite matters for people looking for their passports,” the Kerry TD said.

On a Government denial of a ‘backlog’, since all properly completed applications are moving steadily, Mr Coveney said: “First of all, we're not blaming anybody. Just to be clear, we just have outlined the factual position.

“So far this year, we've issued half a million passports, which is 80pc of where we were in the whole of last year.

“When people are renewing their passports, they will get their passport renewed within 10 days, but actually many of those get a renewal within 48 hours. So there's a lot working about the Passport Office.”

“Because there are so many people applying for both renewals and new passports at the moment, it is putting some pressure on the system,” he explained.

“First-time passports do take longer, they take about 30 days. A lot of people haven't checked their passports because they haven't been travelling for the last few years because of Covid.

“So obviously, we are increasing the size and scale of the Passport Office to respond to that demand. This summer, we'll have 900 people working there. Last summer, it was 460. So we are doubling the workforce and reducing turnaround times.

“At the start of the year, it would have taken 40 working days for a first-time passport to be turned around, now it's 30 days. But 43pc of them have a problem in terms of the forms that have been filled out.”

He added: “We need to get better at communicating what the public need to do - so that we can reduce that error rate, and of course we need to ensure that everybody who wants to apply for a passport applies online.”

Mr Coveney said he was hopeful that people would see a difference this week. “But there has been this dramatic increase,” he added.

“Yes, there will be some passports that get stuck in the system, but we're doing everything we can to try and deal with them with urgency.”