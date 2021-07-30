Simon Coveney defends decision to appoint Katherine Zappone to freedom of expression position

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has angrily defended his decision to appoint Katherine Zappone as a special envoy for freedom of expression.

Mr Coveney launched an astonishing attack on critics who questioned his decision to appoint the former Children’s Minister to the taxpayer-funded role without first advertising the position.

In a heated interview on RTÉ Radio One’s the News At One, the minister also contradicted Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s version of how the position was filled.

The Fine Gael deputy leader even criticised RTÉ broadcaster Brian Dobson during an interview on the controversial appointment.

In his first public comments after the controversy emerged, Mr Coveney hit out at suggestions that Ms Zappone had been given a “makey up” job.

He said the former minister contacted him last year when she was living in New York and asked him if she could help with the Irish bid to secure a seat on the UN Security Council.

Mr Coveney said “many months after that” he decided to create the role of special envoy for freedom of expression and he contacted her about taking up the position.

Earlier this week, Mr Varadkar said he believed Ms Zappone contacted Mr Coveney about filling the position.

However, Mr Coveney contradicted Mr Varadkar saying Ms Zappone had contacted him only about helping with the Security Council bid.

He said lots of countries have special envoys for freedom of expression.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Julien Behal

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Julien Behal

“It was only when we decided we wanted to do that, I contacted Katherine and asked her whether she'd be willing to do this role,” he said.

Mr Coveney said it is “perfectly normal” for a minister to create a special envoy position and then choose who should fill it without advertising the role.

He said there was no criteria for how the role and admitted he had not considered anyone else apart from his former Cabinet colleague.

“I thought we have somebody who's a former government minister who lives in New York, who has campaigned all of her life on issues around freedom of expression and opinion, on LGBT issues, on human rights issues,” he said.

He told Mr Dobson he was “misunderstanding” how special envoys are appointed and later compared Ms Zappone’s appointment to former US Secretary of State John Kerry’s appointment as US Special Envoy on Climate Action.

When questioned on what criteria was used to select Ms Zappone, Mr Coveney said: “I mean, like, is anybody seriously questioning Katherine’s Zappone’s suitability for this job”. He noted she was a lawyer and a politician.

Mr Coveney said a “genuine mistake” was made relating to the role not being flagged with Taoiseach Micheál Martin before Cabinet. He said there were 60 items on the Cabinet agenda and he “personally had seven”.

The minister then seemed to shift the blame for the communications issue on to the Government’s special advisers.

Katherine Zappone

Katherine Zappone

“Normally what would happen here is that advisers would meet and discuss the agenda, which they did, and for whatever reason the Katherine Zappone appointment wasn't communicated properly. That was a mistake and it shouldn't have happened and I regret that,” he said.

When asked if he was blaming his own advisers, Mr Coveney said: “No I'm blaming myself.”

“I mean I'm ultimately responsible here,” he added.

Mr Coveney noted that the memo on the appointment was communicated with the Tánaiste’s office. “I had assumed it had been communicated with the Taoiseach and his advisers,” he added.

Mr Coveney said he did inform his Fine Gael ministerial colleagues but insisted “there was no attempt to hide anything here”.

When asked why Fianna Fáil and Green Party ministers were “blindsided” by the appointment, Mr Coveney again attacked Mr Dobson saying: “Brian, don’t start trying to create a new story here now.”

“This was my job as a Minister for Foreign Affairs. I do a lot of complex things every single week. I just came back from Africa, where I was in Kenya and Somalia working on human rights issues linked to our role in the Security Council. The putting together of a special envoy was a relatively minor issue until it blew up into a political issue,” he said.

Asked if he apologised to Taoiseach, Mr Coveney said: “Well, no I rang the Taoiseach to explain what happened and also to express regret.”

He said Ms Zappone has been “taken aback” by the response to her appointment.