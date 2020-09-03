Simon Coveney calls for fast decision over EU commissioner role

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the decision on Ireland's next European commissioner cannot be allowed to "drift" as Government leaders continue to deliberate on who will replace Phil Hogan.

He made the remarks at a private Fine Gael meeting where Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also told attendees the Coalition will comply with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's request that the names of a woman and a man be put forward.

It comes as the Government continued to deal with the fallout from the massive 'Golf-gate' controversy which led to the resignation of Mr Hogan as trade commissioner and the departure of Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary as agriculture minister.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night announced Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue as Mr Calleary's replacement.

He is the third politician appointed to the role since the Government was formed.

The first, Barry Cowen, was sacked due to controversy over an old drink-driving incident.

But while the agriculture portfolio has now been filled, the decision on who will be put forward as nominees for commissioner is dragging on a week after Mr Hogan fell on his sword.

Mr Coveney, one of the frontrunners for the role, told Fine Gael colleagues the decision shouldn't be left to "drift". He said it needed to be made so the Coalition could "move on" as "we have important work to do as a Government".

The three Coalition leaders are still in talks about who to nominate for the position vacated by Mr Hogan with a final decision not now expected until today at the earliest.

One Fine Gael source said Mr Coveney "sounded very much like someone staying in Ireland" in his contribution to the meeting, although others cautioned he gave no firm indication either way and spoke of maximising the country's representation on EU issues.

Speculation Mr Coveney is set to remain in Dublin intensified yesterday evening after he tweeted congratulations to the new agriculture minister.

Mr Coveney told Mr McConalogue: "Looking forward to working with you."

Others in contention to become commissioner are Fine Gael MEPs Mairead McGuinness and Frances Fitzgerald, while Andrew McDowell, a former economic adviser to Enda Kenny, has also been sounded out.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting the commissioner issue would be resolved by the end of the week and the Government would comply with Ms von der Leyen's request that the names of a woman and a man be put forward.

Sources said he told the meeting that not sending two names could impact on the portfolio Ireland ends up with. He also played down the chances of hanging on to the trade brief that had been held by Mr Hogan. The meeting was also told the nominees are to be from Fine Gael and the Government would prefer to put forward politicians.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar praised Mr Calleary and former Seanad Leas Chathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer - who also attended the infamous golf dinner - for their quick resignations from the roles.

In relation to Mr Hogan, Mr Varadkar said the Government leaders did not believe they were being told the full story and lost confidence in him. Mr Varadkar removed the Fine Gael whip from Mr Buttimer and fellow Senators Paddy Burke and John Cummins who were also at the event in Galway.

However, sources said the party leader told the meeting he hoped the trio could be brought back under the Fine Gael whip as soon as is possible and encouraged TDs and senators to make contact with the senators as some of them were taking the situation very hard.

Mr Martin announced Mr McConalogue as Agriculture Minister, saying his knowledge of the area "is both broad and deep".

Wexford TD James Browne will succeed him as Minister of State for Law Reform in the Department of Justice.

Mr Martin said the new minister would face "urgent challenges" including the impact of Brexit on farming and negotiating a new CAP deal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed a third agriculture minister in less than three months had been appointed "as a result of what is a deep dysfunction at the heart of this Government".

She said "controversy, chaos, confusion have consumed this Coalition".

Solidarity TD Mick Barry claimed: "As Oscar Wilde once nearly said: 'To lose one minister for agriculture looks like carelessness, to lose two looks like a total and absolute omnishambles.'"

