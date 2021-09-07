Simon Coveney apologises for ‘political embarrassment’ caused by Zappone appointment

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has apologised for the “political embarrassment” he caused the Government in seeking to appoint Katherine Zappone as a special envoy.

In his opening statement to Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Coveney apologised for the “sloppiness” of his answers on the controversy when he was questioned at a hearing last week.

“In recent weeks a lot has been said and written about me in the context of Katherine Zappone and her proposed appointment as a Special Envoy,” the minister said.

Read More

“The fact is I have contributed to much of that criticism and commentary. I’ve had the privilege of being in public life for 23 years as a TD, MEP and Government Minister.

“I’ve made many mistakes on that journey, but this is the first time that my integrity has been questioned on my political actions,” he added.

Mr Coveney said the controversy has “rumbled on for far too long and should have come to an end on the basis of a clear and credible explanation before now”.

Mr Coveney insisted Ms Zappone did not ask him for a job at any stage.

He said the idea of Ms Zappone working with the Government’s team in the United Nations came about from a conversation between Mr Coveney and Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general Niall Burgess on February 24.

Mr Burgess responded “positively” but wanted to take time to think about it.

A few days later, Mr Burgess told Mr Coveney the White House was planning to introduce an LGBTQ special envoy and said the department saw the benefits of Ireland creating a similar role.

Mr Coveney told Ms Zappone about this during a phone call on March 3 which the minister said “triggered a text to me from Katherine the following day enthusiastically thanking me for the opportunity”.

“But it wasn’t a job offer at that stage, as I made it very clear that the concept needed to be developed by the Department, which is exactly what subsequently happened as the files show,” he said.

“Looking back now, I should have been clearer with Katherine on the extent of the work needed in the Department before a formal role could be offered to her,” he added.

Mr Coveney didn’t speak to Ms Zappone again until July 19. However, she had been looking for updates from him and others during the intervening period.

He said he contacted her in July to confirm she would be meeting Mr Burgess to discuss the new role.

“In the meantime, the Department did extensive work; a Food for Thought Paper (March 25th), a paper on envoys in EU, US & UK (March 29th), an initial concept note (April 18th) and ultimately a Special Envoy Terms of Reference in July,” he said.

“I have made mistakes in recent weeks, in failing to convincingly explain how this role came about, and therefore contributing to what has become a political embarrassment for the Government. But despite that, I hope that the documents before you today will confirm the Department’s due diligence on the potential benefits of this role for Ireland and the clear suitability of Katherine Zappone for the job proposed,” he added.

Mr Coveney conceded that Katherine Zappone’s interactions with him over a special envoy role could be considered lobbying.

Speaking at a Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Coveney was asked several times if he believed he was lobbied by Ms Zappone about the special envoy position role to which she was briefly appointed.

The minister said he did not believe he was been lobbied and insisted he did not feel “under pressure” form Ms Zappone about the job.

However, Mr Coveney finally admitted: "I can see why many people would see it as lobbying but I didn't see it as that.” He also concede he could see why people would see the messages he deleted between himself and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar could be considered government business.

Ministers are required to maintain records of government business under Freedom of Information laws.

Mr Coveney said the appointment Ms Zappone as an envoy he was trying to develop what he regarded as an “asset for the country” which he said his department also thought was a good idea.

“I’m not sure there has ever been an appointment that has the level of scrutiny that this has had,” he said.

He also insisted he did not offer Ms Zappone the job on March despite her text messages suggesting she had been offered a new role.

Mr Coveney insisted Ms Zappone misunderstood what they had discussed during the telephone conversation.

However, it was put to him that the former Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone noted in a text message in May that Mr Coveney suggested a “June start time” for the envoy position.

Mr Coveney said it would have been “beneficial in hindsight” if he had contacted Ms Zappone to tell her there had been a misunderstanding about the job being secured in March.

Mr Coveney said he did not contact United States Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power on behalf of Katherine Zappone because he did not know here “well enough” and also did not think it would be appropriate.

The minister said he contacted Ms Zappone on Sunday to let her know he would be releasing their personal correspondence.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady said the committee should invite Ms Zappone to appear before them to address the issues raised during their meeting.

Mr Coveney also faced questions about his decision to delete messages between himself and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. He said he deletes messages when he is finished conversation over security concerns.

However, he said he kept the published message exchanges with Ms Zappone as he wanted to be transparent.

This evening, Fine Gael leader and Tánasite Leo Varadkar’s spokesperson said: "Minister Coveney has made a statement and taken hours of questions from the committee. The Tánaiste is satisfied with the explanations he has given."