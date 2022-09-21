Simon Coveney accuses Russia of holding ‘sham referendums’ in Ukraine’s occupied regions

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney has hit out at “sham referendums” being held by Russia in Ukraine’s occupied regions.

President Putin said Moscow would assist with referendums in Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region as part of a “partial mobilisation”.

Speaking in New York, Minister Coveney said President Putin’s comments are an “escalation” as to what Russia’s intentions are in Ukraine.

The addition of 300,000 people to its army is the most “significant” move since the beginning of the war, according to Mr Coveney.

“If you add that to the Russian intention to hold what can only be described as sham referendums in occupied territories in Ukraine to try and create some kind of false justification for escalating their aggression there, I think this signals a very unwelcome and worrying development,” he said.

He said Mr Putin’s move is “deliberately timed” to the UN meeting of the General Assembly and he expects a “very robust” response to Russia from the Security Council, on which Ireland holds a seat.

“Probably the most significant Security Council meeting of Ireland’s time on the Security Council over the last nearly two years will be tomorrow.

“I think we will see a very robust and blunt debate tomorrow on Ukraine, chaired by France, where I think there will be a lot of tension on the back of the threats Russia has made.”

The United Nations is holding its General Assembly in New York this week, where Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to give a speech and meet US President Joe Biden.

The UN Security Council will also meet tomorrow in New York where it is expected leaders will show a sharp rebuttal to President Putin’s statement.

Ireland’s seat on the council is due to expire in December and Mr Coveney will tomorrow morning discuss with the Council his recent visit to Odesa.

Mr Coveney said Russia was holding the referendums "at gunpoint". "You can't hold your referendum at gunpoint, which is what they're proposing to do."

He said the West should respond "appropriately" at tomorrow's UN Security Council meeting with country leaders making "strong statements" against Russia.

Separately, Mr Coveney announced in New York today that Ireland will increase its contribution to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria by 30pc for the period 2023 to 2025, reaffirming Ireland’s commitment to ending the three diseases by 2030.

One of the founding members of the Global Fund since its inception in 2002, Ireland has contributed over €273 million in funding to-date.

This new funding commitment of €65 million amounts to a 30pc increase in funding from Ireland to help combat AIDS, TB and malaria.

Speaking at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York today, Minister Coveney said: “As a founding member of the Global Fund, I am proud of Ireland’s long-term partnership. We have seen first-hand the life-changing work of the organisation. 50 million lives saved since 2002 - that is ten times the population of Ireland."