Simon Coveney accused of ‘cosying’ up to Iran by fellow Fine Gael TD after photo of two elbow bumping

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has been accused of “cosying” up to Iran by one of his own party colleagues after meeting with the country's foreign minister for the second time in two months.

Former junior minister John Paul Phelan strongly criticised Mr Coveney at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday evening, describing recent engagements with Iran as “outrageous”.

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif met Mr Coveney at Iveagh House on Wednesday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal as part of Ireland's role on the UN Security Council.

The meeting came just two months after the Fine Gael minister travelled to Tehran to hold a series of talks with Iranian officials, including the country’s President Hassan Rouhani and Mr Zarif.

Mr Phelan specifically raised a tweet posted by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon which showed pictures of Mr Coveney and Mr Zarif elbow bumping and in conversation.

Mr Phelan said this “looked like a couple of fellas having a cup of tea” and told the Fine Gael meeting that he was not comfortable with these images.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD asked if the execution of an Iranian Olympic wrestler last year was discussed with Mr Zarif and whether the minister raised issues around the treatment of women and LGBT people in Iran, as well as the regime funding and training Hamas.

He said that the Iranian regime was one Fine Gael was always seen as sceptical about and said he was not happy with Mr Coveney “cosying up” to it.

He described Iran as a “despicable regime” and called for a Fine Gael party meeting to discuss foreign policy matters.

Mr Coveney was not present for Mr Phelan’s criticism.

However he addressed Mr Phelan's points towards the end of the Fine Gael meeting, saying engagement with Iran was part of Ireland's obligations as a member of the UN Security Council.

He said this meant Ireland must speak to countries it has difficulties and problems with. He insisted he raised human rights issues with Mr Zarif during their meeting, acknowledging it was unusual for an Iranian foreign minister to visit Dublin.

Mr Coveney pointed out that he had spent an hour meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this week but that this did not mean he agreed with Russian foreign policy.

He said that Ireland may as well not be on the Security Council if people wanted him to stay out of these areas.

In response to queries, the minister’s spokesman said: “Minister Coveney and Minister Zarif had a long and extremely detailed meeting today, primarily in Ireland’s capacity as facilitator of the Iranian nuclear deal on the UN Security Council.

“Several other topics were discussed, not least of all the horrific death and violence in the Middle East in recent days. Ireland’s call for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities, and for everyone in the region to support the same, was relayed very strongly.”

Mr Zarif also met President Michael D Higgins, on Wednesday posting pictures on Twitter where he said the separate meetings with the President and Mr Coveney were about "recognizing our emotional ties, discussing furthering political, economic and social relations”. He also noted discussion on the nuclear deal, the situations in Yemen and Afghanistan and the “grave situation in Palestine”.