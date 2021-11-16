Signed and framed cert from President and visit to Dáil for frontline workers ‘a very good suggestion’, Taoiseach says

The Taoiseach has said a signed and framed cert from the President as well as a visit to Leinster House as a reward for frontline workers is a “very good suggestion”.

The Government is still considering plans to bring in a Bank Holiday as a recognition of the efforts of frontline staff during the pandemic, which is expected to take place early next year.

Kildare South TD Cathal Berry asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the Dáil for an update on a “recognition package” for frontline workers for their work during the pandemic.

Deputy Berry said that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has previously made reference to a “small honorarium, a small token of appreciation” for frontline workers.

The Independent TD also said that there has been “talk of” a signed and framed certificate from President Michael D Higgins, as well as a visit to Leinster House, for frontline hospital workers.

“I think that’s a very good suggestion, Deputy Berry,” Mr Martin answered.

He said that volunteers in vaccination centres were “partially responsible” for creating an “ethos” for the community response to the pandemic.

“We owe a lot to the healthcare staff in respect of the management of the pandemic. The most important thing people can do now in respect of our acute services is to get vaccinated,” he said.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy accused the Government of “sleepwalking” into another lockdown.

“The Government, once again, [is] is sleepwalking us into lockdown at Christmas. It is Groundhog Day,” he said.

He accused the Taoiseach of “forcing” people into “poorly ventilated” workplaces, classrooms and public transport.

Mr Martin accused the TD of “propaganda” when Mr Murphy questioned the Taoiseach’s claim that schools are safe.

“You don’t look at this issue from a purely public health perspective, you look at it from a party advancement or a movement advancement perspective,” he said.