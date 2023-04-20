Shot PSNI officer John Caldwell told Rishi Sunak from his hospital bed that North ‘can’t go back’ to troubled past

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson (left) and former leader Peter Robinson arrive for the gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle. Pic: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy (second right) arrive for the gala diner at Hillsborough Castle. Pic: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech at Hillsborough Castle for the gala dinner to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. (Photo by Charles McQuillan-Pool/Getty Images)

A senior detective who survived a gun attack told the British Prime Minister last week from his hospital bed that “we can’t go back” to Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Rishi Sunak met Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was seriously injured in a shooting by dissidents in Omagh earlier this year.

At a dinner in Hillsborough last night to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the Prime Minister said they agreed that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent history.

Mr Sunak told guests they were gathered to mark a “truly extraordinary achievement” in the 1998 accord which largely brought the Troubles to an end.

“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach: DCI John Caldwell,” he said.

PM visits DCI John Caldwell in hospital after meeting US President in Belfast

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘We can’t go back’.

“We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this: we will never go back. Instead we will learn the lessons of 25 years ago, we will keep working, keep moving forward, bringing everyone with us until we realise in full the future that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot in February (David Young/PA)

Earlier yesterday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hit back after his party was the focus of criticism at the Agreement25 conference at Queen’s University.

At the conference, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had said a restoration of the Stormont institutions is the surest way to secure the region’s place in the UK.

A panel on Tuesday had featured leaders of the five main political parties, the exception being the DUP, who were represented by MLA Emma Little-Pengelly. The audience made their opposition to the DUP’s stance clear, loudly applauding points made by other party representatives when they criticised the Stormont boycott.

Mr Donaldson said the conference at Queen’s University had “lacked realism” and said the mood in London “was rather different” to what was seen in Belfast over the three day event. The party was not represented at the university yesterday as Mr Sunak, former US President Bill Clinton and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar all addressed the conference in the Whitla Hall.

The DUP presence at the three-day event was limited to brief appearances by Ms Little-Pengelly and Ian Paisley Jnr on the main stage and MLA Jonathan Buckley at a fringe youth event.

Both Mr Sunak and Mr Varadkar used the final day of the event to again say the priority in Northern Ireland should be the return of a functioning Assembly as the DUP continues to consider its position on the Windsor Framework.

The Prime Minister warned there should be an aspiration to have the institutions up and running every single year for the next quarter of a century.

He reiterated Tuesday’s warning from Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris that the “collapse of the institutions will not bolster the cause of unionism”.

The Prime Minister said that a reform of the institutions in Northern Ireland may be needed to prevent any collapse in the future, but said that: “Let me say to those who would seek to reform the institutions right now - I understand your frustrations.

“But history reminds us that nothing in Northern Ireland has ever been achieved by trying to get round one community or another.

“So “any conversation about reform can only begin once the institutions are up and running again and if it attracts widespread consent”.

Mr Donaldson chose to speak at Belfast City Airport at the same time Mr Sunak was delivering his speech at the university.

“I think the mood in London is rather different from the Queen’s University bubble that we’ve seen for the last few days,” he said.

“There is a realism in London that frankly there isn’t at the event at Queen’s — a realism that we need to sort this out, that whilst we’ll have lots of people who will tell us what the problem is, I haven’t heard anyone come forward with a solution.”

Mr Donaldson attacked the Alliance Party, saying he believed it wants to “abandon” cross-community consensus in any reform.

“Except, of course, those who want to exclude unionists, who think the answer is to abandon cross-community power-sharing, especially the Alliance party,” he added.

“Frankly, I think it’s amazing after 25 years that the so-called bridge builders are in favour of abandoning cross-community consensus in Northern Ireland.

“That’s not for the DUP. We believe that’s the way forward, it gives us the solid foundations for the restoration of Stormont and that’s what we need to get.”

Former US President Bill Clinton also urged local politicians to “get the Stormont show on the road” in his address.

““Do you still have problems? Sure. We need more economic growth, we need less inequality, you have got some health issues you need to resolve and you’ve got to have functioning government to do all that,” he said.

“I think that is what the British Government wants, I think that is what the Irish Government wants and I know it’s what the people outside want.

“I ask you not to be discouraged, this is human affairs, there are very few permanent victories or defeats in human affairs. All these old ugly problems are always rearing their heads. You just have to suck it up and beat it back and deal with it,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it remained his government’s commitment to work with London and Stormont politicians to see institutions reformed.

“The challenges of today require Northern Ireland’s leaders to make the decisions that affect their constituents on the ground,” he said.

“I believe that the Good Friday Agreement was about defying historical expectations. We need that kind of leadership still.

“The peace process is at its strongest when the Dublin and London governments work hand in hand,” he said.

Following the conclusion of the Queen’s University event Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) chairman David Campbell said the tone of Mr Sunak’s comments had been ‘encouraging and constructive”.

“His speech today is to be welcomed and is in sharp contrast to the infantile hectoring by the Secretary of State over the past two days,” he added.

Many of the guests at the Queen’s University event were at Hillsborough Castle’s gala dinner later.

The event featured one of the most significant audiences in Northern Ireland’s history, including four former prime ministers, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, three former Taoisigh and Mr Clinton. Sir Jeffrey, as well as his predecessors Dame Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson, and Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O’Neill were among the guests at the dinner.