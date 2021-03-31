Shoe shops to be allowed to open ‘to deal with children’s footwear only’

SHOE shops are to be allowed to open to deal with children’s footwear only.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil: ‘We are finalising specific guidance that would facilitate shoe shops to provide for children.”

It will be allowed by appointment online or by a phone call, Mr Martin said.

The move would facilitate shoe-fitting services in particular to measure children and to provide for children’s footwear, he said, amid complaints that fast-growing youngsters need new shoes over prolonged lockdown.

Mr Martin said it was a fair point that have been raised, not only by TDs but also medical by personnel in contact with the Government.

But he stressed that the opening of shoe shops would be on the sole basis “to provide that service and the subsequent sale of children's shoes only.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has raised the issue of children's shoes, calling for shoe shops to be added to the list of essential retail.

Mr Martin confirmed in reply that it was an issue which the Government had been examining, “because we do take the point that there have been issues in terms of children.”

Shoes are an essential item in terms of the growth and development of children, and there was “a need to provide for that.”

But he warned the planned opening of shoe shops was not to enable adults to acquire new footwear. “It’s very specific to children, very specific to the needs of children and growing children.”

He confirmed however: “We will be providing for that in guidance and in regulations that will be published shortly.”

Online Editors