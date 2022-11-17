‘She has done it before and she knows the territory very well’ – Tánaiste on Heather Humphreys taking take over justice portfolio

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed that Social Justice Minister Heather Humphreys will cover the justice portfolio while Minister Helen McEntee is on maternity leave.

Speaking at the launch of Sport Ireland’s master plan for the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown, Dublin, today, the Tánaiste confirmed Ms Humpreys will again take over the Justice portfolio from Minister McEntee.

However, it may only be for a short period as the Cabinet will undergo a reshuffle on December 17 when Mr Varadkar will become Táoiseach again.

Ms Humphreys previously stood in for Ms McEntee as Justice Minister when she last went on maternity leave for six months between April and November 2021.

The last time she took maternity leave, Ms McEntee’s main ministerial responsibilities were temporarily assigned to Ms Humphreys with other elements of her portfolio assigned to Ministers of State James Browne and Hildegarde Naughton.

"Having spoken to the Taoiseach and Minister Ryan about it yesterday, Heather Humphreys will fill in for Ms Mc Entee’s period of maternity leave,” the Tánaiste said today.

"It is quite a short period between the end of November and December 17 but she has done it before and she knows the territory very well, but it doesn’t prejudice any decisions that might be made on December 17.”

Asked if Minister McEntee will remain a Cabinet Minister when it is reshuffled in December, he said: “The Cabinet will be announced on December 17 and I think everyone knows I hold Helen to the highest regard, she’s been an exceptional Minister for Justice but it wouldn’t be fair to other colleagues if I made those announcements now.”

It will be the second time the Justice Minister will take maternity leave as she and her husband Paul Hickey are set to welcome their second child.