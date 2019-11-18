Junior housing minister Damien English said Fine Gael by-election candidate Verona Murphy was "mixed up" when she suggested the need for some asylum seekers coming to Ireland to be "deprogrammed".

Junior housing minister Damien English said Fine Gael by-election candidate Verona Murphy was "mixed up" when she suggested the need for some asylum seekers coming to Ireland to be "deprogrammed".

'She got it mixed up' - FG Minister on by-election candidate Verona Murphy's asylum seekers remark

Mr English said her comments are not representative of Fine Gael or his own personal views.

He added that Ms Murphy has since apologised for the remarks.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t agree with what Verona said, and Fine Gael wouldn’t agree with those views and she’s corrected that immediately.

Minister of State, Damien English

“Her choice of words - as she said herself - were completely wrong. They were out of order. She is sorry for that," he told RTE's Morning Ireland.

“She was trying to explain her thoughts on the whole issue and it didn’t come out right. The wrong words were used she’s corrected that.

“That’s fair enough for me, it was important that she did that.

“Candidates are speaking on a lot of issues. She has admitted that she used the wrong words in this case, she got it mixed up and she corrected it."

Read more: Fine Gael candidate apologises after saying some asylum seekers need to be 'deprogrammed' of potential ISIS links

Ms Murphy told RTÉ's 'This Week' programme that she believes there are problems with the direct provision services and asylum seekers should not be accommodated where support services are not readily available.

She specifically referred to a recent campaign against a planned centre in Oughterard, Co Galway.

"I believe there are issues with the direct provision, and I believe that the people of Oughterard were absolutely justified because they hadn't been given enough information," Ms Murphy said.

"These people are coming from such war-torn countries that they have to be deprogrammed, for the want of a better word, but through support services," she continued.

"They carry angst that you wouldn't ordinarily see, possibly infiltrated by Isil, and we have to protect ourselves against that.

"There are support services available, but they have to be available as much as the accommodation.

"Do not house those people where those support services are not readily available," she added.

Ms Murphy apologised for the comments in a statement issued last night.

"This was a very poor choice of words and I am very sorry to anyone who was offended by them," she said.

"The point I was trying to make was that some people coming to this country do so from very difficult circumstances and the support services they need here have a vital role in helping them.

"She said people fleeing persecution "deserve to be treated with compassion and respect," she added.

Online Editors