Shannon Airport looks set to be the venue for the meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and US President Donald Trump.

Shannon Airport set to be venue for Varadkar's meeting with US President Donald Trump next month

The President's golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, had been proposed as a venue for the meeting but the Government insisted on somewhere neutral.

Leo Varadkar has visited Trump.

It is now expected the two leaders will meet at the airport which Mr Trump will fly into when he arrives on Wednesday June 5 after his State visit to Britain.

Government sources last night said there was no disagreement with the White House over arrangements for the President's visit.

Mr Trump is not making an official state visit to Ireland but rather using his golf resort as a base when he is in Europe.

The day after he arrives in Clare, on Thursday June 6, he will travel from Ireland to France to attend D Day Commemorations before returning later that evening. He is then expected to fly out of Shannon Airport on Friday June 7.

Donald Trump is expected to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his visit

The White House confirmed Mr Trump’s visit to Ireland in a statement tonight.

“President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have accepted the invitation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland to visit Ireland while they are in Europe for a state visit to the United Kingdom.”

It said the visit will come while Mr Trump is in Europe for a state visit to the United Kingdom and for events there and in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Mr Trump will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Shannon on June 5.

Preparations for the long expected meeting have intensified in recent weeks as secret service officials carried out last minute checks ahead of the President's arrival.

There was confusion last November when a proposed visit by the President was cancelled.

In March, Mr Trump said he planned to visit Ireland during the traditional St Patrick's Day meeting with the Taoiseach in the White House.

The British government is preparing for large demonstrations in London during Mr Trump's visit.

However, it is unclear where demonstrators will protest in Ireland when the President arrives.

