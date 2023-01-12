Shambles of Northern Ireland ‘all-party’ talks shows London knows how to lose friends and alienate people

The new all-party talks in Northern Ireland didn’t take long to go off the rails.

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary James Cleverly appears to have joined other short-lived Tories in not knowing the natural and probable adverse reaction to unflagged moves.

Last autumn it was the international money markets’ reaction to a surprise mini-budget that gravely damaged the British economy and the Conservative Party.

If there were wiser heads around, they did not prevail

The new clean-up administration of Rishi Sunak has, however, needlessly put noses out of joint in Northern Ireland – just when all sides were talking of a new dispensation to solve the Northern Ireland Protocol problems.

Read More

Sinn Féin said it would not attend Belfast talks called by Mr Cleverly because Mary Lou McDonald had been “excluded”. On finding this out, the SDLP, led by Colum Eastwood, said it, too, wasn’t going to join all-party talks that were not all-party.

The non-attendance by nationalist groupings left Mr Cleverly listening largely to the objections of unionism, which are already well-known.

Expand Close Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill outside Belfast City Hall yesterday / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill outside Belfast City Hall yesterday

Lamentably, it created a possible PR perception of the British government being sensitive only to the needs of one side in Northern Ireland. And no prizes for guessing which side.

So much for the new dispensation of the Good Friday Agreement, with its cornerstone of parity of esteem – the looming 25th anniversary of which, in April, has given this “protocol process” much of its impetus.

In fact, it smacked of those early days when Sinn Féin was initially excluded from all-party talks after the first IRA ceasefire and again after it came to an end. The party undoubtedly benefited from the optics of exclusion.

Ms McDonald said the UK government decision to keep her out was “bizarre” and “unacceptable”, though it obviously wasn’t unprecedented.

It was explained by the British side that the meeting was “for Northern Ireland politicians to talk through issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

It was being speculated in the wake of the fiasco that the UK’s Foreign Office had transplanted itself from Whitehall to Belfast with hidebound ideas.

Expand Close British PM Rishi Sunak / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British PM Rishi Sunak

The suggestion was that, under rules of protocol, Britain’s Foreign Secretary couldn’t meet with an opposition leader from any country before they had met with a minister of its government.

The trouble is that Ms McDonald, while obviously a Dubliner living in the Republic, does not regard the North as “foreign” – and neither do millions of residents in this jurisdiction.

Moreover, Sinn Féin is a 32-county, all-island party. Ms McDonald is its leader on the entire landmass. She is its president, and Michelle O’Neill is its vice-president. It is clear who takes precedence.

So the talks were to be with the leaders of the parties in Northern Ireland – and Ms McDonald duly drove up because she has a deep interest in this issue and in the Good Friday Agreement’s guarantee of no land border on the island of Ireland.

But she was then told she was not invited.

If there were wiser heads around, they did not prevail – and a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said Sinn Féin’s deputy leader Ms O’Neill had been invited as “leader of Sinn Féin in the Assembly”, whose formation has since last May been blocked by the DUP’s self-exclusion.

Like that move, the needless talks shambles seems another example of how to lose friends and alienate people.