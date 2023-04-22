Shakespeare stained glass window finally finds a home in Dublin – in time for the bard’s birthday

A stained glass Shakespeare window — in storage for decades — will be officially unveiled tonight in a case of all’s well that ends well.

The ceremony involving Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, takes place on the traditional date of the bard’s birth in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564.

It will help mark a major Shakespeare revival in Ireland.

An exhibition of the first folio of his plays, worth an estimated €2.75m according to an auction price achieved last year, is currently underway at Trinity College.

The developments also underline strong Irish links to his works, with much Elizabethan English retaining echoes in Dublin slang, including ‘jacks’ for toilet — derived from the word ‘jakes’ in the plays.

It has also been claimed there is ‘circumstantial evidence’ that Shakespeare visited Youghal, in Co Cork, between 1596 and 1598 and performed there on stage in one of his own plays.

The stained-glass window, which originally adorned the long-gone Capitol cinema beside the GPO, was donated to the Dublin Shakespeare Society in the early 1970s – but has been stored in various locations over the years because the society had no permanent premises in which to display it.

Now it will be permanently on view at the Teachers’ Club (Club na Múinteoirí) in Parnell Square, Dublin, after a decision taken during the pandemic, which Shakespeare would have dubbed “a planetary plague” (from Timon of Athens).

“It is a great honour on the weekend of Shakespeare’s birthday, to unveil this historic window,” the Lord Mayor said.

“I am very pleased that the Dublin Shakespeare Society and Club na Múinteoirí have been able to give Shakespeare a suitable home in the city.

The Dublin Shakespeare Society has been producing shows by Shakespeare and many other playwrights since it was founded in 1907 — some 116 years ago.

By contrast, today would be Shakespeare’s 459th birthday.

Noelle Timmons, president of the Dublin Shakespeare Society said: “I am pleased and honoured that the Lord Mayor will perform the official unveiling.

“The portrait window is part of the Society’s heritage, and it is important to us that it is on display here in the city, and in the building where we produce our plays.”

She added: “I would like to thank our members, past and present, who worked to preserve the window over the years.”

The Society’s next production in the club will be Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors from the middle of next month, May 16-20.

The stained-glass window, which has a ‘doublet’ or twin in the National Library of Ireland, was originally housed in the Capitol cinema on Princes Street and O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre, where Penney’s now stands.

When the cinema was demolished, the window went to a private home and was next donated to the Dublin Shakespeare Society, in recognition of its affinity with Shakespeare and his works.

Sir Plunket Barton wrote a book entitled ‘Links Between Ireland and Shakespeare’ (Maunsel, 1919) which examines his claimed visit to Ireland, but also the mass of Irish references in his works, which includes Hamlet swearing ‘by Saint Patrick’ after he sees his late father’s ghost on the battlements of Elsinore in Denmark.

The weird sisters of Macbeth are also said to have derived from Irish lore, while it has long been known that the play King Lear has extreme plot similarities to the story of the children of Lír — ironically the subject of a huge sculpture in the Garden of Remembrance directly across from what will bow be the permanent residence of the Shakespeare window.