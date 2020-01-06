SF TD Jonathan O'Brien denies rift but won't contest election

Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien has announced he will not be running in the general election expected in the coming months.

The 48-year-old TD for Cork North Central denied to local media that there was any conflict between him and his party.

"This has been a difficult decision for me to make and it is one that I have made after several months of consideration," he said last night.

"I have had the great privilege and honour to serve the people of Cork for 20 years as a Sinn Féin elected representative, first as a member of Cork City Council for 11 years and the last nine years as a TD.

