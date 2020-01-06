SF TD Jonathan O'Brien denies rift but won't contest election
Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien has announced he will not be running in the general election expected in the coming months.
The 48-year-old TD for Cork North Central denied to local media that there was any conflict between him and his party.
"This has been a difficult decision for me to make and it is one that I have made after several months of consideration," he said last night.
"I have had the great privilege and honour to serve the people of Cork for 20 years as a Sinn Féin elected representative, first as a member of Cork City Council for 11 years and the last nine years as a TD.
"In that time I have contested seven elections on behalf of Sinn Féin and I want to thank the voters for giving me the opportunity to represent them."
Speaking to the website of 'The Echo' newspaper in Cork, Mr O'Brien dismissed any rumours of him falling out with the party.
"If there was any issue between me and the party, I would be the first person to say it," he said.
"I've been critical of the party in the past. I say it as I see it, and I think the party is in a strong position under Mary Lou (McDonald).
"After the election I'll still be a party member. I'll be an active member of the party until the day I die," he said.
Mr O'Brien said being a TD was "extremely frustrating, because there's only so much an Opposition TD can do". He added: "I wish I was in government. I wish I could implement change, but it's difficult."
In a statement, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald thanked Mr O'Brien for his "massive contribution to Sinn Féin locally and nationally".
