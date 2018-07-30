A potential Sinn Féin nominee for the presidency is embroiled in controversy over an interview in which she raised fears about the HPV vaccine.

A potential Sinn Féin nominee for the presidency is embroiled in controversy over an interview in which she raised fears about the HPV vaccine.

SF MEP in line for run at Áras ruled out HPV vaccination for her daughter

Liadh Ní Riada revealed during a 2016 interview that she had stopped one of her daughters getting the injection, which is aimed at preventing cervical cancer.

The MEP told a radio station that she had spoken to medical professionals and they "didn't inspire huge confidence".

In recent years, health officials have been fighting back against claims - made largely on social media - that the vaccine should be avoided.

Uptake plummeted dramatically to just 51pc in 2016 but is on the rise again following a successful awareness campaign by the HSE.

The HPV vaccine is approved by the World Health Organisation and prevents seven out of 10 cervical cancers. It works best when given to girls aged 12 and 13.

In September 2016, Ms Ní Riada received a note from her child's school, asking for permission to allow the vaccine be administered.

Initially, she signed the form but later sent back a letter, asking that her daughter not receive the injection.

She posted her concerns on Facebook and later went on Cork's 96FM to discuss the issue as a parent.

"The problem was I was given 24 hours to sign it and pass it on to the school. So I signed it because I discussed it with my husband and thought you're kind of damned if you do and damned if you don't," she said.

Ms Ní Riada told listeners that the HSE had not provided enough information about the possible side-effects. She continued: "I was unaware of the amount of girls that have had negative side-effects from this. So it was really from other constituents talking to me (that she found out)."

"I spoke to various medical professionals, who would be friends of mine, and they didn't inspire huge confidence. They didn't really. This was on a personal basis and I'm not politicising this in any way."

However, the Sinn Féin representative for Ireland South added: "You see the HSE, it is in a bit of shambles. You kind of question how much can you trust that this is 100pc safe. I don't think you probably say that about anything.

"It's better if parents are fully informed about all the facts before making that personal choice."

Mention of the interview resurfaced online in recent days after it had emerged that Ms Ní Riada is the frontrunner to be the Sinn Féin candidate for the presidential election.

Reacting to criticism, the mother of three insisted that she had "never actually said I was against the vaccine".

She added: "I was clearly voicing my concern as a parent, not as an MEP, and that was the premise of the interview."

Irish Independent