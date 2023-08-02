Sex for rent to be banned under legislation published by Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin has published legislation to ban sex for rent, following investigations which exposed people preying on vulnerable women desperate for housing.

A recent RTÉ expose met up with some men who were posting sex-for-rent adverts, some which asked for sex up to three times a week.

Rental adverts mentioned “special arrangements” and asked specifically for foreign women.

RTÉ Investigates: Sex for Rent

The party’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said seeking sex for rent is “disgusting predatory form of behaviour. It should be outlawed".

Last year, Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan brought in his own legislation which aimed to make sex for rent an offence, however, the bill was rejected in July.

Mr Ó Broin said the sex for rent “scandal continues” and he is now bringing in his own law.

“The Bill I am publishing today is an amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act. It would make it an offence under section 19 of that Act for a landlord to seek sex in lieu of rent or to advertise for such arrangements,” he said.

“Renters need the full protection of the law and seeking or advertising sex for rent must be an offence in legislation carrying significant punishment.”

The TD said his law will be introduced in the Dáil in September after the summer recess.

“It is unacceptable that vulnerable tenants would be exposed to this kind of abhorrent behaviour. It is also unacceptable that almost two years since the issue was first brought to public attention and a full year after legislation passed in the Dáil, that Government has failed to act.”

The RTÉ programme featured men who all asked the undercover researcher to meet them in their cars, but she insisted on public places.

One man texted before the meeting asking whether she would perform a sex act on him in his car afterwards.

He also told her that if she wanted, they could book a hotel and see if she “wanted it”. Afterwards, he texted again to say: “I can put u up in a hotel maybe Wednesday night. Enjoy it yourself, I want to call then Thursday morning.”

After she told the man she was not interested in the arrangement, he replied to say that it was a pity because she was “surprisingly pretty”.