Seven things we learned as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before Oireachtas committee

FACEBOOK whistleblower Frances Haugen said Ireland has a unique role to play to hold social media platforms to account, as she appeared before an Oireachtas committee this morning.

Ms Haugen’s central whistleblowing allegation is that big tech are aware of the harm its content can and does cause, but ignores it because of the profit motive.

Facebook, of course, vigorously rejects her charges and has issued its own points in response, with Mark Zuckerberg saying “it’s just not true”.

“The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical. We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don’t want their ads next to harmful or angry content,” Mr Zuckerberg said in October.

Ms Haugen said the irony was that most people who learned of her committee appearance would do so via Facebook.

What happens in the social media giant’s Dublin HQ has an effect on violence in Myanmar and Ethiopia as an example, Ms Haugen argues.

She has previously given explosive evidence to the US Congress, saying she could no longer work for a trillion-dollar corporation that was indifferent to what resulted from its activities.

But here are the main takeaways from Ms Haugen’s appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Dangerous content is leading to eating disorders and self-harm

Women, decades from now, are “going to walk the earth with brittle bones because of choices Facebook made.” Its own experiments with blank accounts and an interest in healthy eating produced a flow of more and more dangerous content, she said, leading towards eating disorders and self-harm.

Ms Haugen also said that FB “has an estimated age for everyone on the platform”, no matter what their actual or claimed age. This is through their friends and interests, but also through facial recognition.

Through such tools it knew that up to 15pc of users had joined at the age of ten… whereas there is a notional minimum age of 13. She said she would support debate on a minimum age of 15.

The depth of knowledge doesn’t exist to tackle Facebook algorithms

Only 200 or 300 people in the world have the depth of knowledge to know how certain algorithms work, she said. Such expertise commands salaries of $500,000 (€442,000) to $750,000 (€663,000), making it prohibitive to acquire for any watchdog internationally.

Meanwhile, Facebook says its artificial intelligence (AI) is only able to identify and block 3pc to 5pc of hate speech, and in a best-case scenario would only intercept 10pc to 20pc.

But it is not investing in refining AI or keeping it constantly updated, she alleged, much less developing it for different languages and dialects.

A billion people in the world speak French, but the number of moderators speaking French had never been revealed, despite repeated requests by France, and did not even appear on the pie chart of moderators, she said. People who worked in these jobs, even after three months, had profound post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she said.

Promotional tools spread harmful content

By “experimenting” on people, Facebook had found ways to incentivise people to create content – because otherwise, content production would naturally fall off over time.

A number of promotional tools were developed for greater interaction, but the side-effect was to give more distribution to harmful content. Facebook knew this was happening within months, she said, even if not actively intended.

The question was why Facebook did not react when it found out this was happening, she said. It has been four years since the corporation knew this was happening, Ms Haugen said, and nothing had been done. Yet “some of them (those adversely impacted) are killing themselves".

Ireland's Online Safety Bill must go further

Ms Haugen stated that the Online Safety Bill in Ireland focuses on harmful content and did not go far enough. Giving individuals a right to complain or seek removal of content was “not expansive enough” because of the systematic addictive effect of social media and consequential social harms.

People who have suffered trauma find a sense of community online

Research has found that people are especially vulnerable to misinformation when traumatic effects occur in their personal lives. This can be when a spouse dies, a person moves to a new city, or they get divorced.

The most vulnerable people then find a sense of community online and are more easily seduced by fake news and extremist views.

As for enforcing the notion that people would use their own identities online, she said “we shouldn’t pretend this is a magic bullet” for the future, because any controls were so easy to get around, for instance by VPN (virtual private network). It was not going to be fixed any time soon, she said.

Russia and China are exploiting national security issues

There is a major national security issue with Facebook, Ms Haugen said, referring to activity by Russia, China and Iran in weaponising the openness of Western countries.

There was a gross level of understaffing in counter-intelligence to prevent the destabilising of places like Ukraine. Facebook had relied on Twitter’s good actions in many cases in identifying bad actors, because the same account’s name were often on Facebook after being pinpointed by Jack Dorsey’s platform.

Two-thirds of people who joined neo-Nazi groups before 2016 had been prompted to do so as a result of Facebook sending them content that “they might like too", she said.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner not strong enough on GDPR

Ms Haugen claimed the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) in Ireland had “stepped back” from its responsibilities to patrol GDPR, the EU’s General Directive on Privacy Regulation.

She said the office should “enforce the law thoroughly and boldly", saying governments around the world would be “watching Ireland’s performance closely”.

Ireland had a unique responsibility because it was the headquarters for so many giants, but it was “falling behind” in oversight, with 98pc of cases brought not resolved, and France, Germany and Italy criticising judgments that had arisen. It should “ensure at least minimal transparency.”

She also warned that technology had always outpaced regulation and was getting ever more powerful. If there were not protections for whistleblowers who came out and explained ever more complex systems, there would be even larger threats to society itself. She said she would be happy to meet the DPC here. "Ireland has stood up to strong forces before”.

Facebook only had to report profit and loss in its US filings, she said, and only mandatory transparency would adjust its centre of gravity.

There were kind, conscientious FB employees who had “no space to operate” when they found something, she said, and could spend six months “hammering on doors” to try to get a harm addressed, only to be viewed as a “squeaky wheel” or “not a team player.”

Facebook had claimed that individual complaints were “anecdotal, not real”, but in reality, she knew it to be completely real and that Facebook “was lying to us”. The company will, of course, have a different view to Ms Haugen.

