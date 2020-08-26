Seven days to disaster - the anatomy of a week from hell for 'Big Phil' Hogan

JUST after 10.15pm last Thursday night Independent.ie broke the first news of Phil Hogan’s attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at the Clifden Station House Hotel in Galway the previous night.

Less than a week later the EU Trade Commissoner’s dramatic demise has come about not just because he made the mistake of going to the now-infamous dinner, but his farcical handling of the details surrounding his movements in Ireland in the weeks leading up to it.

Over the past six days a drip feed of information about his travels across the country since he arrived on July 31 has served to undermine his credibility in the eyes of the Irish public.

Although they are confused themselves about some of the Covid-19 rules that now apply the public are in no doubt that Mr Hogan breached them, a view shared strongly by the Government, but a claim strenuously and repeatedly denied by Mr Hogan over recent days.

In his first public response to the unfolding controversy last Friday, Mr Hogan sought to lay the blame at the feet of the event organisers and the hotel, saying he attended “on the clear understanding” they “had been assured” it would be in compliance with Government guidelines. “Prior to the event, I had complied fully with the government’s quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July,” he added.

An EU Commission spokesperson went further and said “in accordance with the Irish guidelines, he self-isolated himself for 14 days following his return to Ireland”.

This specific claim crumbled on Friday afternoon, however. Independent.ie revealed that Mr Hogan was based at his property in the K Club in Kildare after returning to Ireland but then left for a medical appointment in Dublin (on August 5) and after leaving hospital went to stay in Kilkenny.

It also emerged that Mr Hogan also travelled to Dublin to meet with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on August 12 - inside the 14-day period the Commission originally said was restricting his movements. A spokesman said last Friday that Mr Hogan completed his “period of quarantine” in Kilkenny, but the Commissioner would later contend that he was not actually required to quarantine once he had tested negative for Covid-19.

Phil Hogan (left) with former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Laura Hutton RollingNews.ie

Phil Hogan (left) with former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Laura Hutton

That Friday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin went on RTÉ’s Six One News to give his first reaction to the extraordinary and unfolding controversy that had claimed his second Agriculture Minister in less than two months. Mr Martin said that Mr Hogan should apologise and give a “more meaningful response” to the mood of the public.

A spokesman for Mr Hogan said the Commissioner apologised “for any distress caused”. Nearly two hours later another statement was issued with that wording removed.

Mr Hogan remained defiant on Saturday, but behind the scenes there were significant developments. Mr Martin was informed by Justice Minister Helen McEntee that Mr Hogan had been stopped by Gardaí while travelling to Galway on August 17 for using his mobile phone, while driving. Ms McEntee had been informed of this by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris under garda legislation.

Mr Martin’s unhappiness with Mr Hogan’s handling of matters was made clear in a phone call with the EU Commissioner that afternoon. Mr Varadkar had a similar phone call with Mr Hogan. The Tánaiste’s unhappiness was underscored later when he said: “Commissioner Hogan’s apology came late and should have happened sooner.”

That evening the Taoiseach and Tánaiste issued a joint-statement to the Sunday Independent - which broke news of it just after 8.30pm - calling on the Commissioner to “consider his position”. It was an extraordinary and unprecedented move by the Irish Government which was in effect withdrawing support for its nominee to one of Brussels’ top jobs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan

On Sunday just after midday Mr Hogan sought to address the escalating crisis by issuing an unreserved apology for attending the dinner - a move welcomed by the Tánaiste in a radio interview an hour later.

But still the Government’s position was that Mr Hogan needed to give a more detailed account of his movements. His case was not helped as more details emerged that afternoon of Mr Hogan having travelled back to Kildare from Kilkenny for personal belongings and work documents before he drove to Galway for the golf event on August 17. That evening details of his encounter with An Garda Síochána also emerged with Independent.ie revealing that Mr Hogan had not informed the Taoiseach and Tánaiste of this incident.

Ultimately Mr Hogan’s fate lay in Brussels and at the hands of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was giving careful consideration to the matter and seeking more detail. Mr Hogan compiled a dossier on his movements for his boss and submitted it to her on Tuesday. The detailed dossier confirmed he had also played golf in Adare, Co Limerick on August 13.

That evening, Mr Hogan argued in an interview with RTÉ that once he had tested negative for Covid-19 while in the course of receiving medical treatment in Dublin, he was no longer required to restrict his movements. When it was put to Mr Hogan that this was not the HSE’s advice for people arriving into Ireland from overseas he said he did not accept this.

The interview did not go down well in Government Buildings. A joint statement from the three Coalition party leaders stated: “It is clear that breaches of public health guidelines were made by Commissioner Phil Hogan since he travelled to Ireland.”

Yesterday, Mr Hogan was late arriving to an online webinar to discuss EU-US trade and left early as he was being called away “to do something else”. Just before 7pm, news of his departure emanated from Brussels sources and within minutes was confirmed by Independent.ie. He said he “broke no law” and resigned to “remove this distraction”.