Seven days to disaster - the anatomy of a week from hell for 'Big Phil' Hogan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks with EU commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan ahead of the inaugural meeting of the college of commissioners, on December 4, 2019 at the European commission headquarters in Brussels. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks with EU commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan ahead of the inaugural meeting of the college of commissioners, on December 4, 2019 at the European commission headquarters in Brussels. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Hugh O'Connell

JUST after 10.15pm last Thursday night Independent.ie broke the first news of Phil Hogan’s attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at the Clifden Station House Hotel in Galway the previous night.

Less than a week later the EU Trade Commissoner’s dramatic demise has come about not just because he made the mistake of going to the now-infamous dinner, but his farcical handling of the details surrounding his movements in Ireland in the weeks leading up to it.

Over the past six days a drip feed of information about his travels across the country since he arrived on July 31 has served to undermine his credibility in the eyes of the Irish public.

