Seven councillors come out in support of fresh presidential bid by Sean Gallagher

Seven councillors have come out in support for a fresh presidential bid by Sean Gallagher, Independent.ie can reveal.

The move feeds speculation that the businessman is set for a second battle with Michael D Higgins.

Michael D Higgins

Seven confirmed to this website that they wish to nominate Mr Gallagher, with more expected to declare their support.

Significantly the coalition of councillors includes members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil who have been directed by their party leaders to support Mr Higgins.

Mr Gallagher is understood to be actively considering putting his name forward again. He finished second in 2011 following the 'Tweetgate' controversy during the final televised debate on RTE.

Today's development shows he has some level of support on councils in Leitrim, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford, Laois, Kerry and Meath.

One councillor who confirmed he will be lending his support to the former Dragon’s Den investor is Cllr John McCartin, a Fine Gael councillor who sits on Leitrim County Council.

Mr McCartin said he did not believe he was going against the grain with his party, noting nobody had been in touch with him to direct what he should do.

Sean Gallagher. Picture: Damien Eagers

“When we consider a hard Brexit or any kind of Brexit we want a president who has a little bit of business acumen and who is from around the border area,” Mr McCartin said.

While the presidency might be a largely ceremonial role it acted as a “front door to the country”, he added.

Fianna Fáil councillor Wayne Harding (Meath) also said he was very impressed by Mr Gallagher’s campaign in 2011.

“He dealt with the loss with dignity. It was proven that he did nothing wrong. I think he deserved a second chance. He’s a good family now and I’m very happy to support him,” Mr Harding told Independent.ie.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher, who sits on Kerry County Council said he believes there are a lot of people who would like to see Mr Gallagher take up the role of presidency and said he believes the role of councillors in nominating candidates is an important one which should be exercised.

Independent councillor James Kelly, who sits on Laois County Council, has also declared his support for Mr Gallagher.

Mr Kelly said he was backing the former investor because of his business background and because he was very genuine character who has a lot to offer.

Independent councillor Tony Ward who sits on Roscommon County Council, Westmeath Independent councillor Michael O’Brien and Wexford Independent councillor Ger Carthy have also said they wish to see Mr Gallagher nominated to contest the race.

Online Editors