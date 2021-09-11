Seven ages of Bertie: from popular hero to political zero and now towards being the ‘public wise one’

With apologies to William Shakespeare, and a tip of the hat to his As You Like It, herewith Bertie Ahern’s political life in seven ages as he celebrates his 70th birthday tomorrow.

1 Schoolboy Fianna Fáil Campaigner: Tall for his 14 years, he was asked by the O’Donovan Rossa Fianna Fáil cumann to put up posters for the 1965 General Election. The father of his schoolboy pal, Robin Booth, was the local chairman in Drumcondra. By the 1969 General Election he was a regular “poster boy” and canvasser but lacked the confidence to stand in the 1973 General Election. Added to the 1977 ticket by Fianna Fáil HQ, he polled 3,700 first preferences, and won a Dáil seat in the party’s landslide victory.

2 Novice TD becomes Haughey acolyte: Almost 26 years of age, the new TD was recruited as a confidant by Charlie Haughey who was plotting to successfully seize the Fianna Fáil leadership. In 1982 Ahern helped Haughey broker a coalition support deal with his own constituency rival, the Independent TD Tony Gregory. Ahern’s reward was entry to the Cabinet room as government chief whip. That government only lasted nine months – but Ahern got invaluable experience in

deal-making.

3 Ambitious anorak man and strike fixer: As party chief whip through a series of anti-Haughey heaves he came to national attention explaining party rules and procedures. A staunch Haughey man, he avoided antagonising the other side. First big break came when he was appointed labour minister on Haughey’s return to power in 1987. Helped forge national agreements and fix big public sector strikes in times of cash-scarce austerity. His trademark anorak and unruly hair were noted.

4 Almost-Taoiseach and ‘separated Everyman’: Balance of relationship with Haughey shifted as the elder became increasingly dependent on his one-time protégé. Appointed finance minister, he held that post after Albert Reynolds ousted Haughey. When Reynolds’s second coalition, this time with Labour, foundered in November 1994, a last-minute bizarre glitch deprived Ahern of succeeding as Taoiseach and a new rainbow coalition emerged.

Elected new leader of Fianna Fáil, Ahern became the first senior politician in a changing Ireland to talk of his marriage breakdown and he talked of his new relationship with Celia Larkin.

5 Boom and boomer – three-time Taoiseach: Rigid vote management meant he narrowly defeated the rainbow coalition in the 1997 election. Pundits doubted his “three-legged stool” coalition of Fianna Fáil, Progressive Democrats and FF-friendly Independent TDs. But it ran to full term. Prosperity, Northern peace via the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and costly industrial peace saw him twice more re-elected Taoiseach, heading coalitions in 2002 and 2007. An exultant Ahern noted “the boom just got boomer”.

6 Ignominious fall: Revelations in autumn 2006 of alleged irregular payments to Ahern caused a furore. But explanations about his strange personal finances and his tough marriage break-up won public sympathy and Fianna Fáil gained in the opinion polls. A late campaign surge in May 2007 General Election brought a surprise win and coalition with the Green Party. But tribunal revelations enhanced the controversy of 2006 and forced him to resign ahead of time in May 2008 after 11 years as Taoiseach. In 2011 tribunal findings, which he still contests, obliged him to quit the entire Fianna Fáil organisation.

7 A gradual rehabilitation: The years after his exit in May 2008 were fraught with economic collapse and included the near demise of Fianna Fáil. Some commentators used his name among those which were emblematic of reckless boom and painful bust for the Irish nation. Few people noted the reality that no other political party had proffered alternative economic policies during boom years.

But the passage of time has left Bertie Ahern in increasing demand to speak about the North’s faltering peace process based on his role in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement; the Brexit fallout given 30 years of involvement in EU affairs; and the business of politics given how he won three consecutive general elections. His name alone remains anathema to some. But there are signs of a more considered assessment of a remarkable and long career.