Seven ages of Bertie: from popular hero to political zero and now towards being the ‘public wise one’

John Downing Twitter

With apologies to William Shakespeare, and a tip of the hat to his As You Like It, herewith Bertie Ahern’s political life in seven ages as he celebrates his 70th birthday tomorrow.

 

1 Schoolboy Fianna Fáil Campaigner: Tall for his 14 years, he was asked by the O’Donovan Rossa Fianna Fáil cumann to put up posters for the 1965 General Election. The father of his schoolboy pal, Robin Booth, was the local chairman in Drumcondra. By the 1969 General Election he was a regular “poster boy” and canvasser but lacked the confidence to stand in the 1973 General Election. Added to the 1977 ticket by Fianna Fáil HQ, he polled 3,700 first preferences, and won a Dáil seat in the party’s landslide victory.

