Service charge on restaurant bills could be banned, Taoiseach signals

Restaurant imposition of a service charge on bills could be abolished, the Taoiseach has hinted to the Dáil.

Micheál Martin said he was “minded” towards abolition of a premises’ legal right to add a service charge, typically 12.5 per cent, to a bill in cases where there is no explicit obligation for it to be passed on to serving or cooking staff.

The Taoiseach said it should be a case of the consumer “handing directly to the employee, or to a group of employees” where they wanted to give a tip for service.

He was responding to a question from Independent socialist TD Joan Collins over the compensation victory of two Ivy restaurant waitresses at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The pair had argued they were dismissed over trade union activity.

Ms Collins used Dáil privilege to repeat their allegations that the Ivy had been using tips from customers – in the form of a service charge -- to make up the difference between the minimum wage and their contracted pay.

Mr Martin said he believed the public saw service charges as going to workers, “and that's not the case in many instances.”

Admitting that he was “minded to the abolition” of the standard service charge, he said: “I think we need absolute transparency.

“Ideally, actually, I think it's the consumer should be handing (cash) directly to the employee or to a group of employees.”

It was a matter of finding how mechanisms can be facilitated, “as an additional sort of contribution if consumers are so minded.”

The Tánaiste was currently piloting legislation on digital transactions, he said, and this would create a right to the retention of tips from “people who attend restaurants or whatever,” Mr Martin said.

But he added that the whole area “needs to be absolutely clarified,” including the status, if any, of the service charge.

“In the context of the legislation going through the House, I know the Tánaiste is anxious to clarify that and make it as transparent as possible.”

Everything “should be simplified in respect of what the reality on the ground is,” he said, suggesting that amendments would be brought to the draft legislation.

But he added: “There's a balance has to be struck here in terms of competing rights and practical issues. As well as in terms of employment.

“It's a matter that we we will keep under constant review. Trade union activity in itself should not be the subject matter of dismissal.”