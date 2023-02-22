Sentences for assaults on emergency workers may be extended after a review of the current legislation, Justice Minister Simon Harris has said.

There is “nothing off the table” for the Government when considering options on how gardaí can be supported, he said.

“Government takes nothing off the table in terms of additional measures we can take to support gardaí in their jobs,” he said.

“We do have legislation in relation to an assault on frontline emergency staff, I’m going to look at that in terms of the sentencing provisions that are already there in legislation.”

New laws are currently being put in place to double the maximum sentence for assault.

These will be increased from five to 10 years under domestic violence reforms.

He said the legislation to equip gardaí with body camera is currently passing through the Oireachtas.

He said he has spoken to the Garda Commissioner on further equipment that can be given to gardaí and legislation which can be put in place.

He was speaking after gardaí were attacked after a funeral in Ballyfermot on Monday afternoon. One of the gardaí was hospitalised.

Mr Harris said the events do not “reflect the community” and that the “good, decent people in these communities are absolutely appalled”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemned “without reservation” the attacks on gardaí.

He said there is no role for the army to help out gardaí and recent issues should be resolved through body cameras, as well as a number of other ways, including education and health.

Mr Harris he wants to hear the views of all Garda representative bodies and come up with a “practical measures”.