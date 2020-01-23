Senior TDs can start claiming gold-plated pensions in their 50s

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin (59) and Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin (63) could both quit politics and be entitled to substantial annual pensions and severance payments.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney (47) could retire and claim a reduced pension and lump sum before he draws down his full package when he is 50.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were yesterday still struggling to clarify their positions on the pension age. Fine Gael could not confirm its policy after Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty contradicted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s commitment

Fianna Fáil also struggled to set out its plans to review next year's increase in the pension age to 67.

However, it has committed to introducing a transitional payment for people aged 65 and over who will be forced to leave their jobs.

The party's finance spokesperson, Michael McGrath, said the review of the pension age was "not about kicking it down the road" and added that "it's about getting it right" and "being fair to people".

Both parties are waiting on official costings on their pension commitments from the Department of Finance before they publish their election manifestos, which are expected to be unveiled before the end of the week.

They are also set to come under increasing pressure today when a Siptu-led coalition launches its campaign calling on the next government to abandon plans to increase the State pension age.

The coalition also includes the National Women's Council of Ireland, Age Action and Active Retirement Ireland.

Siptu deputy general secretary Ethel Buckley said the parties must introduce legislation preventing the age increase once the new Dáil was elected.

"Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are deliberately obfuscating the issue," Ms Buckley said.

"What the public needs to hear and our union needs to hear before February 8 is that the parties that will form the next government are going to repeal the section of the Social Welfare and Pensions Act that will introduce 67 as the new pension age," she added.

Ms Buckley also called on Fine Gael to clarify whether its payment for people waiting for the State pension would be means-tested.

While the pension age is set to increase, some politicians can still retire at 50.

Those elected before April 1, 2004, can qualify for a full pension and lump sum from the age of 50. They can retire on a reduced pension lump sum and pension at any time between the age of 45 and 49.

Those elected after April 1, 2004, must be 65 to qualify for a full pension and lump sum.

But they can retire on a reduced pension at any time between 55 and 65 years old.

Mr Coveney, who was first elected in 1998, could retire in three years and be entitled to an estimated €78,287 annual pension, along with a €119,339 lump sum. To buy Mr Coveney's pension from a private pension company would cost an estimated €1,687,064.

His spokesperson said he had "no intention" of retiring and hoped to remain in public life for the "foreseeable future".

Mr Howlin, who was first elected in 1987, would be entitled to an estimated €140,399 lump sum and a €88,527 annual pension if he were to retire from politics.

To buy Mr Howlin's pension from a private pension company would cost an estimated €2,792,634.

"These are notional figures and I've no intention of drawing down a pension anytime soon," Mr Howlin said.

"I'm asking the people of Wexford to re-elect me on the 8th of February and I've a record of abolishing ministerial severance payments and cutting their pay by 35pc."

Mr Martin, who is a TD of 31 years, would be entitled to an estimated €140,399 lump sum and a €88,527 annual pension if he were to retire. To buy Mr Martin's pension from a private pension company would cost an estimated €2,792,634.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said Mr Martin was not retiring and was campaigning to lead the next government.

"He has the same pension entitlements as all other members of the Oireachtas with the same length of service and other current and former ministers. These are all matters of public record," he added.

