Senior Sinn Féin press advisor accidentally sends email to all Leinster House staff enquiring about redundancy entitlement

A SENIOR Sinn Féin advisor has accidently alerted the entirety of Leinster House that he might be made redundant after the next election.

The party’s press advisor, Shaun Treacy, emailed all staff in the Oireachtas with a query about his entitlement rather than the human resources department.

Mr Treacy works closely with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and was a local election candidate in Dublin.

In an email sent to hundreds of people linked to different political parties, he wrote: “I was wondering who I should talk to about a potential redundancy package at the next election.

“I am looking to find out what I would be entitled to if I was made redundant after the next election.”

When contacted, Mr Treacy said it was “a personal matter”.

It comes as the election post-mortem continues in Sinn Féin. The party lost 81 seats on local authorities around the country last week, and at least one MEP.

Ms McDonald has accepted responsibility for the result, telling reporters: “The buck stops with me.”

The result has sparked fears within Sinn Féin that the party will lose some of its 23 Dáil seats at the next general election.

Mr Treacy was a late substitute onto the party’s election ticket for Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

He secured just 484 votes in the Glencullen-Sandyford ward.

