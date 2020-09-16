Senior Polish politician claims Ireland is a 'Catholic wilderness with rampant LGBT ideology'

A SENIOR Polish politician has claimed that Ireland is a "Catholic wilderness with rampant LGBT ideology".

The remarks were made by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party.

Poland's Government has been heavily criticised for its approach to LGBT rights including in the European Parliament this week there were calls for it to lose EU funding over the issue.

Right wing politicians in Poland have claimed that increasing rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people is a dangerous "ideology" that poses a risk to the country's Catholic tradition. Some Polish towns have claimed to be 'LGBT free' and there are concerns over growing numbers of crimes againts the community.

In contrast, LGBT rights have improved in Ireland, particulary after the introduction of marriage equality following the 2015 referendum.

Mr Kaczynski made his remarks about Ireland in an interview with weekly magazine Sieci and they were reported by the Notes from Poland website.

He warned of the the threat he claimed is posed by what he describes as "LGBT ideology" to Polish culture and religion.

“Those who do not fight – and there are many examples in Europe – have lost,” Mr Kaczynski said.

He claimed Ireland was an example of this and is now a “Catholic wilderness with rampant LGBT ideology”.

He added: “I will not let us be defeated by…this threat to the very foundations of our civilisation.”

“This trend needs to be fought – albeit wisely,” he said.

Poland's Government was criticised in the European Parliament this week for stigmatising the LGBT community as well as its record on the rule of law.

It debated a new report on fundamental rights in Poland prepared by Spanish MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar.

He argued that Poland is moving away from European values and said it's "extremely concerning".

Dutch MEP Sophia in ’t Veld said: “We see Poland crossing red line after red line.”

