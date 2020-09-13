Senior Fianna Fáil TD warns of 'existential' threat to party

A SENIOR Fianna Fáil TD has warned that the there is an "existential" threat to the party in the wake of a poll that put its support at 10pc.

Éamon Ó Cuív also said that it's a "myth" that the decline is due to external factors and questioned the party's direction.

The remarks came after a Business Post/Red C poll that saw Taoiseach Micheál Martin's party drop five points to just 10pc support.

In contrast Fine Gael's support stood at 35pc and Sinn Féin was on 27pc.

Fianna Fáil's support was just four points ahead of their Green Party coalition partner who were on 6pc.

Mr Ó Cuív said on Twitter: "Looks like my prediction of there being two large parties but FF [Fianna Fáil] not being one of them, is coming to pass.

He added: "The threat is existential.

"FF won’t survive if we persist with the myth that the decline is simply due to external factors and not the party’s direction."

He declined to expand on his remarks when contacted by Independent.ie.

Mr Ó Cuív is the grandson of Fianna Fáil founder Éamon DeValera and is himself a former deputy leader of the party.

