Senior Fianna Fáil TD claims party needs a new leader

Éamon Ó Cuív claimed there is an "existential" threat to the party. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

A SENIOR Fianna Fáil TD has said that the party needs a new leader.

Éamon Ó Cuív's remarks came he criticised the direction the party is taking under Taoiseach Micheál Martin and after an opinion poll that saw Fianna Fáil's support plunge to 10pc.

He has claimed there is an "existential" threat to the party in the wake of the Business Post/Red C poll.

He criticised the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent times and blamed Mr Martin and the Government for not getting "buy in" from the public.

Mr Ó Cuív told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Claire Byrne programme "I do think we need a new leader".

Asked who he thought it should be he said: "I haven't a clue" but he said the party needs a new direction.

Read More

At the weekend Mr Ó Cuív responded to the opinion poll saying on Twitter: "Looks like my prediction of there being two large parties but FF [Fianna Fáil] not being one of them, is coming to pass.

He added: "The threat is existential.

"FF won’t survive if we persist with the myth that the decline is simply due to external factors and not the party’s direction."

Today Mr Ó Cuív said he opposed going into Government with Fine Gael who he claimed had "failed the people" since 2011.

He said he had been willing to accept the decision to go into Government: "but you can’t sit there and watch what was a very, very large party that represents a huge swathe of the people go into terminal decline and not at some stage say hang on a second we need to look at everything again, the whole approach of the party."

Mr Ó Cuív said that Fianna Fáil people "on the street" are saying that Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is "upstaging Micheál Martin".

He said the party leadership was to blame for allowing an arrangement where a former Taoiseach became Tánaiste and will be Taoiseach again before the end of the Government.

Mr Ó Cuív said he doesn't agree with policies that have been pursued by Mr Martin.

He was asked who should be leader of Fianna Fáil.

The Galway Wet TD responded: "I haven’t got a clue because I don’t know who’s offering themselves. I’m not offering myself. But I do think we need a new leader. I do believe we need a change of direction."

He was asked if Dublin Bay South TD Jim O'Callaghan should be leader.

Mr Ó Cuív said: "I don’t know what direction Jim O’Callagahn would take."

He claimed there's "plenty of talk going on within the parliamentary party".

Put to him that it's only long-time critics of Mr Martin like Marc MacSharry or John McGuinness or himself speaking out on the issue, Mr Ó Cuív said: "Yes because there’s a view that you shouldn’t wash your dirty linen in public."

He said such debates had been carried out in public before and added: "Even when we debate them in private in the parliamentary party they all become public. So we might as well do it in public".

Read More

Online Editors