Senators demand pay rise for their staff earning less than living wage
Senators are demanding that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe bring in a pay rise for their staff - some of whom earn just over €23,000 a year.
All senators have signed a Seanad motion calling on Mr Donohoe to urgently meet with Oireachtas secretarial assistants (SAs) and expedite a pay claim lodged via Siptu last year.
The motion also calls for a wider review of the role and pay of secretarial staff working in Leinster House.
Senators can hire up to one full-time SA, a role which has a starting salary of €23,180 per year, while TDs are entitled to one SA and one parliamentary assistant who starts on a salary of just over €41,000.
The motion, signed by senators from all parties, notes that the SA salary is below the living wage for Dublin of €30,908 and that the SA role has evolved since the last pay rise in 2002.
It notes that the salary and precarious nature of the role make it difficult for political staff to financially plan long term and "that Leinster House can be a high-pressure and stressful environment in which to work".
