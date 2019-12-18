Senators demand pay rise for their staff earning less than living wage

Senators are demanding that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe bring in a pay rise for their staff - some of whom earn just over €23,000 a year.

All senators have signed a Seanad motion calling on Mr Donohoe to urgently meet with Oireachtas secretarial assistants (SAs) and expedite a pay claim lodged via Siptu last year.

The motion also calls for a wider review of the role and pay of secretarial staff working in Leinster House.

Senators can hire up to one full-time SA, a role which has a starting salary of €23,180 per year, while TDs are entitled to one SA and one parliamentary assistant who starts on a salary of just over €41,000.

