Senator who warned against using 'big words' apologises to Travellers for any offence caused

GREEN Party Senator Róisín Garvey has apologised for any offence caused to Travellers after telling colleagues she learned from working with members of the ethnic minority not to use ‘big words’ when trying to appeal to voters.

It has also emerged that Ms Garvey voted against a Traveller accommodation programme in Co Clare last November when she was a councillor. The senator, who was appointed to the Seanad by Eamon Ryan, said on Saturday this was because there had been no consultation with the Traveller community in the county.

Speaking during a debate at the party’s National Convention on Friday, Ms Garvey said she had learned from working with Travellers that party activists should “choose their words”

The Clare-based senator said of rural voters: "We don't have to give them statistics on carbon this and climate that and use big vocabulary...

"We really have to choose our words. I suppose I learned this from working with Travellers for a few years. If you start engaging with people and you're using - even the word 'sustainable' or 'biodiversity' - this is vocabulary that's new stuff and we shouldn't assume that people understand what they are.

"Let's talk about the flowers, talk about the cattle. Talk about the robin, the sparrow. I think colloquialism is important and I think simple vocabulary includes everybody."

Travellers rights’ activists criticised the remarks. Eileen Flynn, the first female Traveller appointed to the Oireachtas, said the language was “not appropriate”, but said she accepted the point Ms Garvey was trying to make. Dr Sindy Joyce, who is a member of the Council of State, said she was “astounded” and “sickened” by the remarks.

The remarks were also condemned by a number of Green Party groups, including Queen Greens who tweeted: “As we represent a minority within the Green Party it is appalling to see this behaviour from Senator Garvey. We stand in solidarity with the travelling community.”

Speaking to Independent.ie on Saturday, Ms Garvey said: “I'm really sorry if I offended any Traveller. That was not my intention. I have learned a lot more off Travellers from working with them than I ever taught them.

“I think politicians need to use language that is inclusive and straight-talking. I, at no point, suggested how people should talk to Travellers or rural dwellers. I was speaking in general terms about how we need to communicate better and more clearly.”

Ms Garvey said she would try to reach out to Travellers’ rights group and that she had already spoken to Ms Flynn.

Ms Flynn told Independent.ie: “When I first read it I laughed because I thought she was making rural people and Travellers out to be thick, but I read it again and I think her key message was about being inclusive.

“I don't believe she meant any harm in saying what she said. I think it was genuinely around being inclusive to the community. She didn't say it right, her language wasn't appropriate and obviously of course some Travellers would be offended by that.”

In November of last year, Ms Garvey voted against a Traveller accommodation programme in Clare, describing the vote as “completely pointless” as the plan would be adopted by the council’s executive anyway.

On Saturday, she explained that the Clare Public Participation Network, a network of community and voluntary groups, asked councillors to reject the Traveller accommodation plan “because of its lack of consultation with the very people they were supposedly trying to accommodate”.

In a letter to the council last year, Clare PPN said the programme was passed “without input from the Traveller Community” and urged the local authority to build relationships with the community.

