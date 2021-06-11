Senator Rónán Mullen says Hungarian fans ‘earned the right to show disapproval’ of Irish players taking the knee

Ireland's Adam Idah and Conor Hourihane take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before Tuesday night's match in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Senator Rónán Mullen has said that Hungarian football fans “earned the right to show disapproval” of gestures such as taking the knee.

This week, Irish players knelt on one knee in a football match against Hungary, and were booed by many Hungarian fans. Senator Mullen commented on the matter following a discussion of the gesture on RTÉ Radio One.

“After decades of repression by communists, Hungary’s football fans have earned the right to show disapproval of virtue-signalling leftist-enforced gestures like taking the knee. Their own footballers were more dignified than ours,” he posted on Twitter, while adding “#notaboutracism”.

Mr Mullen also posted: “More one-sided stuff on @rtenews @morningireland about Hungarian fans’ reaction to Irish team ‘taking the knee’. Soccer players can lead the way by treating others with respect. But the paying public shouldn’t have to submit to their political gestures.”

Taking the knee became widely known in sport after NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick used it in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

After the summer of 2020, the gesture was seen around the world during protests following the murder of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

English Premier League football teams began to take a knee prior to kick-off at matches when football resumed after ‘Project Restart’ last year, although some clubs chose to stop during the season.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said yesterday that kneeling to protest against discrimination before sporting events was a custom related to slavery and alien to the central European country, adding that pressuring athletes everywhere to follow suit was “provocation”.

“If you're a guest in a country, then understand its culture and do not provoke it. Do not provoke the host... We can only see this gesture system from our cultural vantage point as unintelligible, as provocation,” he said.

“The fans reacted the way those who are provoked usually react to provocation. They do not always choose the most elegant form (of reaction) but we have to understand their reasons... I agree with the fans.”

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny described the booing as “incomprehensible”.

“It must be damaging for Hungary, with the Euros in Hungary. It's disappointing and it doesn't reflect well on Hungary and the Hungarian support,” he said.

“Our players wanted to do it, it's an important stance and I commend them for taking that stance.”