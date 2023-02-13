Senator Lisa Chambers says she has changed the routes she walks to work as Dublin feels less safe since pandemic

Seanad leader Lisa Chambers has said there is not enough garda patrols on Dublin streets and there are parts of the city that she no longer feels safe in.

The Fianna Fáil Senator was speaking in response to new figures published by Independent.ie that show almost one in four garda stations around the country had fewer gardaí to tackle crime at the start of this year compared to 12 months earlier.

The analysis, which is based on official garda figures published by the Department of Justice, shows the overall size of the force at the end of December was 14,133 – its lowest level since 2018.

The stats indicate there was an annual net reduction in manpower of 102 gardaí last year, with 340 members retiring and a further 190 resigning as gardaí.

It is a decrease of over 350 gardaí from the recent peak of 14,491 serving members reached at the end of 2020.

Ms Chambers lives in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and she said anti-social behaviour and reduced garda numbers are issues that affect cities and small town alike.

However, she argued that parts of Dublin feel less safe since the pandemic.

"Certainly, in Dublin city centre - I'm there midweek for a couple of nights a week for work - I've noticed a change," she told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show.

“I've altered my route back to where I'd stay and would be far more conscious, particularly since the pandemic. Now that we've come out of lockdown, more than a year ago now, there's been a marked change in the feeling of safety in the city centre in parts where you wouldn't ordinarily have considered it.

"So, there has definitely been a change. There's very few Gardaí visible on the streets; so, the public will tell you themselves they don't see the Garda presence that they want."

Senator Chambers said rank and file gardaí are not to blame for the staff shortages, and warned that An Garda Síochána is facing similar recruitment and retention challenges as the Irish Defence Forces.

“We know that assaults on Gardaí are up 10pc in the last year. We know that about 300 Gardaí are out from work injured every year because of assaults, and there's 1,000 members of the force assaulted annually," she added.

"That's a big problem. There should be alarm bells ringing right now, because what is happening in the Gardaí is what has happened already in the Defence Forces.

"We have an ongoing recruitment and retention crisis in the Defence Forces. It's been there for many, many years; we've become accustomed to it. We need to listen very carefully now to what the members of the Gardaí are saying to us, because this can be turned around.”