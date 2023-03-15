Security for Biden visit will be significant undertaking but past precedent set

It was always expected that US President Joe Biden would make a visit to Ireland at some stage during his term in office.

Proud of his Irish roots, the majority of his visit will be spent in Dublin and his ancestorial home of Mayo, but he will also be in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

An event at Queen’s University Belfast, hosted by The Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, is expected to be when we hear the main address from the president during his Northern Ireland leg of the tour.

He will not be the only dignitary present: Bill and Hillary Clinton are also expected, as is former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and the Taoiseach at the time of the agreement, Bertie Ahern.

While this sounds like a daunting undertaking, there is precedent for an event such as that planned for the 25th anniversary of the agreement. In fact, just five years ago, on the 20th anniversary, Senator George Mitchell was joined by former US President Bill Clinton, who rolled into Belfast with his impressive security detail for the ‘Building Peace’ event.

During presidential visits, whether by sitting or past leaders, security is provided by the US Secret Service.

Agreement 25, as it has been named, is a two-day event. Until last week, day two, to be held on April 18, merely stated: “The conference will open with keynote addresses from former and current UK, Irish, EU and US administrations.” We don’t know who will be making that keynote speech.

Biden intends to visit N Ireland to mark anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

An advanced team of the president’s men will already be planning security for the visit. Multiple agencies with dozens of agents are tasked with protecting the president. This was once described by the New York Times as the “imperial bubble” and it is not just a security detail but a team of press officers and aides that surround all top members of the administration any time they travel outside of Washington, DC.

Part of the forward planning includes clearing the airspace for any arrivals and departures, mapping out various motorcade routes and identifying secure locations in case of an attack.

While the president is in the air there are restrictions of approximately 10 miles in which no other aircraft can fly below 18,000 feet or land at his chosen destination.

Biden’s motorcade, which arrives in advance, will include around 20 vehicles. At this point local law enforcement, either the PSNI or An Garda Siochana, will provide assistance with traffic control.

The PSNI will provide lead vehicles and motorcycle outriders, with a senior protection officer working with the Secret Service to assist with protocol and procedure.

The heavily armed Secret Service’s counter-assault team will be in the vehicle directly behind the president.

Biden visit does not increase pressure on DUP to accept deal – Donaldson

Any hotel hosting the visit will also have advanced visits by the president’s team to ensure they are secure and have appropriate space.

Bill Clinton preferred the Europa Hotel in Belfast, which has a suite named after him. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has chosen the Culloden Hotel for his two visits to Northern Ireland since taking office last year.

President Biden may not stay overnight in Northern Ireland and instead use a helicopter to transport him on his local leg of the state visit, but if he does, protection officers prefer the Culloden, which has an easily secured perimeter and quick access to the Belfast City Airport.

Secret Service and Presidential Protective Division agents will keep a perimeter around the president at all times, sometimes with local police providing an extra layer during public appearances.

While the president arrives on Air Force One, there’s often a back-up plane that travels on longer oversea trips to ensure the president or first lady has a sure exit strategy.

The biggest security threat in Northern Ireland comes from dissident republicans.

As a friend to Ireland and a president who is proud of his Irish heritage, Mr Biden would be an unlikely target for even a hoax attack.

However, dissidents may try to exploit the presence of the world’s media to launch a token attack, knowing that they could gain maximum propaganda from any activity around the presidential visit.

This would, however, be an own goal given President Biden’s stance on Irish politics.

The chances of loyalist unrest is also unlikely, although hoax alerts to cause disruption cannot be ruled out.

It is this local knowledge that the US Secret Service will be seeking from the PSNI.

The attack on DCI John Caldwell in Omagh last month exposed an intelligence gap, with MI5 no longer as embedded in the New IRA as it once was.

There is also always the threat from lone-wolf attackers who might want to target an American president.

There is a lot of pressure to ensure that the trip goes without a hitch and planning will already be well underway.