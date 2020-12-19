Secret group on Facebook previously connected with party member ‘not in the party’s interest’, says Sinn Féin TD

A secret group on Facebook which was previously connected with a party member is “not in the party’s interest” according to a Sinn Féin TD.

Dublin TD Eoin O’Broin said that the secret group was brought to the attention of the party over a year ago and that a party member was at the time connected to the group.

However, the party asked the person to “disassociate” themselves from the site and the party sought to close the group down.

Read More

“It was originally an open Facebook page and we had actually thought that Facebook had shut it down when it was brought to our attention earlier this year. It was transformed into a members only group,” he said on Saturday with Katie Hannon on RTÉ.

“When this was brought to our attention over a year ago and we looked into it, there was one party member who was connected to this site.

“We urged that person to disassociate themselves from the site and they did that because it was a breach of social media guidelines.”

He said that the group is “not in the party’s interest”.

“This is not in our party’s interest, this is not what we want but it is not the only problem that we have in social media,” Deputy O’Broin said.

The Irish Times reported today that the group sees criticism of the party’s opponents, including other members of the Dáil.

He added that individuals should be not be allowed to create social media pages including the names of other people or groups without their consent.

“Our view is very simple, individuals should not be allowed to create facebook sites or social media sites in the name of other individuals or other organisations without their permission or consent. We do not condone any of the comments that have been reported we want this thing shut down,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors