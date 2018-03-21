Second stage of Abortion Referendum bill passed by large majority in the Dáil

The Bill will now move to committee stage to be discussed and where the Government hope it will be fast-tracked to facilitate further debate tonight.

Just two Fine Gael TDs, Sean Barret and Peter Fitzpatrick, voted against the Bill and a majority of Fianna Fáil TDs did note vote in favour.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil there would not be a second referendum on the issue in the lifetime of this Government.

A May vote has been targeted by Government who hopes to maximise the number of people who can participate before students go away for the summer holidays.