Second stage of Abortion Referendum bill passed by large majority in the Dáil
THE second stage of a Bill to allow for the staging of an Abortion Referendum has been passed by a large majority of the Dáil today.
The Bill will now move to committee stage to be discussed and where the Government hope it will be fast-tracked to facilitate further debate tonight.
TDs voted to approve the Bill by 110 to 32.
Just two Fine Gael TDs, Sean Barret and Peter Fitzpatrick, voted against the Bill and a majority of Fianna Fáil TDs did note vote in favour.
Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil there would not be a second referendum on the issue in the lifetime of this Government.
A May vote has been targeted by Government who hopes to maximise the number of people who can participate before students go away for the summer holidays.
Mr Varadkar today told the Dáil: “The Government will respect the result of the referendum so if the result is passed I hope people respect that. If the referendum is defeated then the Government will respect it and not bring forward another proposal.”
Online Editors
