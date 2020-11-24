Seamus Woulfe row escalates as Opposition collapse key Dáil committee

THE Dáil's business committee has effectively collapsed in a significant escalation of the row over the appointment of former attorney general Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, RISE-Solidarity-People Before Profit and the three Dáil technical groups have written to the Ceann Comhairle to confirm their withdrawal from the committee that sets the weekly Dáil agenda with immediate effect.

In a letter to Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the whips from the seven Opposition parties and groups said that the "refusal of the Government and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to come before the Dáil to make a statement and to take questions and answers... is an extremely serious issue for our democracy".

The seven signatories say they regard the issue as "unacceptable and a very dangerous precedent" and appeal to the Government to facilitate a statement from Ms McEntee with questions and answers.

"If this occurs, we can get back to constructive politics that can address the many issues that people all around the country are facing," the letter states.

The move follows a meeting of Opposition whips in Leinster House on Tuesday evening.

Sinn Féin whip Pádraig MacLochlainn told Independent.ie: "The next meeting is Thursday morning and we won't be at it. The situation is deadly serious from our perspective."

It is understood that Labour's participation in the committee will now be considered on a "week by week" basis", while the Social Democrats are of the view that the Opposition are only pulling out for now.

Labour whip Duncan Smith said: "We are boycotting this meeting to send a message to Government that we are totally unhappy with their stonewalling approach. We are not letting this go.”

A Government source said the business committee had become an "additional forum for disagreement" and was "effectively obsolete" once the new Government was formed as the Coalition has a majority in the Dáil.

They added: "The business committee was necessary during a minority government but it is pointless now."

Opposition leaders have said they will call votes on the Dáil's business every single week until the Justice Minister agrees to their proposal to answer questions.

“This is going to go on every week, we’re going to do this every week until the Minister comes in,” Mr Kelly told the Taoiseach.

A Government spokesperson said it was "a disappointing and regrettable decision from the opposition".

"Government has always sought to work with the business committee in a constructive and collaborative way. It’s surprising given the important legislation which is before the Dail such as the Brexit Bill, the Finance Bill and the Social Welfare Bill in the coming weeks," they said.

"However, Dail business will continue as scheduled and government will continue to prioritise the enactment of key pieces of legislation that matter to society.

"The opposition objected to Minister McEntee bringing forward Oral Questions to next week where such questions could have been taken in the appropriate format. Collapsing the business committee on the format of how questions is disproportionate."

As the row continued in the Dáil, the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl told Mr Kelly - who was interrupting other speakers - "please do not reduce the house to a Ballymagash situation".

There is controversy over the appointment of Fine Gael-supporting Mr Woulfe's to the Supreme Court after it emerged that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan were not told that three sitting judges were interested in the role.

The Government has insisted that proper procedures for appointing judges were followed.

The issue of the appointment of Mr Woulfe was first raised today by Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall.

She said it puts a spotlight on the relationship between the Government and the judiciary. Ms Shortall said the public are entitled to know how the appointment was made and that there must be a "full explanation" of the criteria used in the process.

Ms Shortall told the Taoiseach: "Respect this house and arrange for your minister to come in and take questions."

Mr Martin said he has answered questions on the issue, and said that Ms McEntee will too, under the Government proposal for her to respond as she takes other justice questions. But he raised concern about Ms Shortall's demand for a full explanation of the criteria used arguing that this could impinge on the separation of powers.

Mr Martin said one name is only ever brought to Cabinet and Mr Woulfe's name was recommended by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB)

The issue arose again during the Order of Business.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said there are "very serious and pressing questions" that need to be put to Ms McEntee and it's "shocking and unacceptable" that she won't take dedicated questions. She said it's "worse" that the Taoiseach would facilitate this.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the situation would have implications for future ministers being held accountable.

He told Mr Martin "you know how damn well serious this is" and accused him of creating "one of the most dangerous precedents" he has seen in the Dáil.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath claimed the appointment of Mr Woule was "horse-trading at its worst" and a "murky deal".

The Taoiseach rejected this claim saying he's made it clear there was no horse-trading and "any assertion to the contrary is false".

He said he followed the JAAB recommendation because he didn't want to get embroiled in judicial appointments.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Ms McEntee refused to shift from her refusal to submit to a dedicated Dáil Q&A session on the Woulfe appointment, saying she had offered to move her usual ministerial questions to a time that suits the Opposition.

Ms McEntee again defended her recommendation that Mr Woulfe be appointed to the Supreme Court.

“What I can say in this instance, I made a recommendation having looked at all of the names that were put before me. I considered this person to be the best person. The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Ryan agreed with me. Following that discussion with all four of them the name was then brought to Cabinet and it was agreed by Cabinet,” she said.

Online Editors