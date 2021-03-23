SDLP complains to RTÉ over exclusion from Claire Byrne Live United Ireland debate

Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin took part in the Claire Byrne Live debate, but there was no election nationalist representative from Northern Ireland. Picture: Collins

The SDLP has lodged a formal complaint with RTÉ over its exclusion from the Claire Byrne Live United Ireland debate on Monday night.

The party claims it contacted the programme on “multiple occasions” prior to the broadcast but was not given an opportunity to participate.

The contribution of the SDLP’s former leader John Hume and deputy leader Seamus Mallon to the peace process was cited by a number of guests on the 90-minute special, but there was no representative from the party itself, nor any elected representative from Northern Ireland representing the nationalist position.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, former taoiseach John Bruton, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, DUP MP Gregory Campbell, rugby player Andrew Trimble, GAA pundit Joe Brolly, and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson were among those to take part.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole has written to the RTÉ director general Dee Forbes, head of news and current affairs Jon Williams and head of current affairs David Nally to express the party’s “frustration and dismay” at being excluded.

Mr O'Toole said the SDLP’s exclusion was a “worrying sign that RTÉ is ignoring key aspects of the most important debate in Irish politics at present”.

In the letter to the senior RTÉ executives, Mr O’Toole wrote: “It is no coincidence that speaker after speaker on last night’s programme cited, or directly quoted, John Hume and Seamus Mallon.

“So, you can understand our frustration that none of our current representatives were allowed to articulate our distinctive position, which unlike others is grounded in the principles of reconciliation, pluralism and the values of European social democracy.

“Our absence left others to quote us in aid of their arguments, but without us there to speak for ourselves and to people across this island.”

The letter added: “To imply that one party represents all of northern nationalism, and another party represents all of the progressive middle ground, is fundamentally wrong and we won’t let it stand.”

The SDLP contacted the Claire Byrne Live programme on “multiple occasions” last Friday and on Monday asking for space to represent the party’s position, the letter states.

“When we finally spoke to the Deputy Editor on Monday 22 March, it was acknowledged that our participation could have been sought but we were not contacted again,” added Mr O’Toole, an MLA for South Belfast.

The letter went on to state: “We warmly welcome the breadth of the guests on the programme, including a diversity of unionist and non-constitutionally aligned experiences and perspectives.

“But a viewer new to this debate would have been left with the impression that there is a monolithic voice in relation to the northern pro-unity perspective. There is not.

“We have set up a New Ireland Commission precisely to curate and shape this debate in a way that is rooted in our party’s values – values that were cited repeatedly by others in our absence – but with the challenges of this century in our minds.”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: “I can confirm that we have received correspondence and will be replying directly to the SDLP.”

