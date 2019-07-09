Scurrying rat forces politicians to evacuate Dáil bar

Politicians were forced to evacuate the Dáil bar after a rat was spotted scurrying across the floor.

The members only bar was closed for a period this afternoon while bar staff chased the rodent from the premises in Leinster House.

Politicians were only permitted re-entry to the bar once it was established that the rat had left.

The rat currently remains at large and a pest control company has been called to locate and trap the rodent.

Meanwhile, Oireachtas staff are seeking to establish how the rat made its way into a bar which is strictly reserved for past and present elected representatives.

There is some suspicion that the rat may have made its way into the bar from the basement of the almost 275 year old building.

It was previously reported that a pest control company was called to Leinster House 15 times in the space of two year period between 2015 and 2016 to deal with rats and mice infestations.

Online Editors