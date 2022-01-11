The scrapping of isolation for close contacts of Covid-19 cases who have no symptoms and received a booster vaccine is on the table.

But those who are not boosted will still have a significant isolation period.

New advice on close contacts is expected to be given to Government today, after a European health body indicated isolation days could be cut.

There is no Nphet meeting scheduled this week, but Dr Holohan, in consultation with public health officials, is expected to comment to Government on new European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) advice.

Although stressing that its opinion is not evidence-based, the ECDC suggests states may cut the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic and testing negative after coming into the circle of an infected person.

Boosted close contacts are currently required to restrict their movements for five days and undergo three antigen tests during that period — even if they have no virus symptoms.

The fresh advice for this cohort may involve no isolation at all, but having to take three antigen tests and wear a mask to work.

Those who have not received a booster vaccine are required to isolate for 10 days and undergo five antigen tests.

It is not clear if there will be any change for people who are not boosted - or not vaccinated at all.

Some 63pc of the population has now been boosted, the Taoiseach said yesterday, while a significant cohort of the population — Mr Martin suggested 7pc — has recovered from Omicron in recent times.

Ministers and officials were refusing to speculate on the number of days that might be trimmed from isolation periods ahead of the receipt of public health advice.

But Cabinet is meeting tomorrow with the matter expected to be discussed.

Government has previously cut the isolation periods and ministers are naturally empowered to make a decision on the ECDC guidance alone.

It recognises that shorter isolation may be introduced where ‘healthy’ close contacts work in the health service and acute hospitals, or in other vital areas of the economy.

Public health experts are consulting on the advice and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is expected to update his colleagues.

The Taoiseach explained in Cork on Monday: “Basically the ECDC has provided advices to member states across the European Union.

“Our public authorities and the CMO are examining that advice. I think they will be in a position in the next number of days perhaps to provide advice to the Government in relation to that issue.”

The ECDC also suggests that the isolation rules may be changed in relation to staffing pressure on the economy and workplaces, but stresses its indications are not supported by medical evidence or case data.

The Taoiseach said: “We understand the pressures that are on many different sectors of the economy.

“We need to keep the pressure on the virus, and rules are there to keep the pressure on the virus, to make sure it doesn't spread too quickly.

“I expect that the advice from ECDC would be interrogated by the public health authorities who will advise Government within the next while in terms of any changes that should be looked at there.”