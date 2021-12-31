Schools will reopen as planned in New Year, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insists

Education Minister Norma Foley is set to meet with public health officials, unions, management bodies and the Department of Education on Tuesday in advance of the planned reopening of schools.

“The Minister recognises the huge importance of school for children and young people,” a statement released this afternoon said.

“All infection prevention and control measures in place in schools are kept under constant review, and the Minister and the Department has continued to engage with public health officials over the Christmas period.

"As previously agreed, a meeting with public health will take place next Tuesday between unions, management bodies, the Minister and the Department of Education in advance of school reopening,” it said.

However, earlier Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that schools will reopen next week — despite the Covid chaos engulfing households around the country.

Mr Donnelly said reopening for next term will go ahead from Monday, even though the virus is rampant and many under-12s have yet to be vaccinated.

“The decision is that the schools will reopen,” he said.

He insisted on radio that schools were safe, telling the RTÉ News at One that he wanted to “push back” on the suggestion they could be breeding ground for transmission.

“The teachers and the schools have gone to huge efforts to make sure that they're safe,” the Minister for Health insisted.

“There are an awful lot of safety protocols in place, and an awful lot of measures in place, from CO2 monitors, to pods (of pupils), to face masks and a lot of other things. So I don't think it's fair to characterise the schools as weak,” Mr Donnelly said.

“They have shown consistently that the level of infection within the schools is substantially lower than the community,” Mr Donnelly said, despite the highest levels of infection, pre-Omicron, being in the five- to 11-year-old age group.

Pupils in this age group are to be vaccinated for the first time from next month, with immuno-suppressed and vulnerable children being prioritised at present.

Mr Donnelly suggested that school communities had already made their properties as safe as possible, meaning that lessons could go ahead — even in the face of threatened disruption to staffing and school transport because of infection and self-isolation by adults.

“I think in fact we need to give praise to the teachers, the principals, and to the students themselves for achievements,” Mr Donnelly, a father of school-going children, said.

He emphasised: “The decision is that the schools will reopen.”

He said he was not aware of any other European country that had considered extending the Christmas holidays.