School transport fees to return for next year’s term

School transport fees are to return for next year’s term but they will be at far reduced rates than before the cost of living crisis.

There will be a cost of €50 per school year for primary students and €150 for secondary school children.

There will be a cap of €125 for all families who sign up for the transport.

The cost for the State supplied bus service before the recent energy crisis was €100 for primary students and €350 for secondary pupils, and the previous cap was €650.

The decision to reduce the fees was secured late on Monday night by Education Minister Norma Foley.

A Department of Education source said the new fee structure will result in some families saving around €525 a year.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the fees were returning because the Government received anecdotal evidence from TDs that some families were booking seats on buses and not regularly sending their children to school on the bus.

Mr Varadkar said this meant other children were losing out on seats on school buses.

"My backbenchers would say to me they have seen evidence of people taking up the concessionary pass and maybe only using it one day a week or once every two weeks,” the Taoiseach said.

“Meanwhile, there are children then who don’t get a pass so it’s a much lower fee than would have been charged in the past,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said the Government will examine how the new fee structures work out in the coming year.

Separately, Ms Foley secured €11m in the €1.3bn cost of living package to abolish exam fees for junior and leaving cert students this year.

Mr Varadkar has rejected suggestions that there is nothing in the cost of living package for middle income earners, particular those without children.

He ssaid PAYE workers would benefit in their commute for continued subsidies on more fuels that will only come back up on a phased basis.

In the meantime they will also benefit from continued low Vat on energy bills, he said, while the Government had already taken a number of steps that were continuing – along as the 9pc hospitality rate that will continue to the end of summer, benefit childless workers on nights out.

“As we've done in the past, I think it's important to bear in mind that over the last few weeks we've seen pay rises (through income tax cuts), and a pay rise for public servants is coming in soon.

"There’s increase in the living wage or minimum wage, plus income tax cuts and the rent credit.

“That’s taken effect, and that's happened for working people.”

In addition there had been a reduction the cost of childcare for working people of children, he said.

Those working people who have children would also benefit from the extra €100 per child to be paid in child benefit.

For low-income working families there would be an extra €200 payment through the welfare system, he added.

Mr Varadkar said commuters would benefit. “We've taken a decision not to put up petrol and diesel, which would have taken place at the end of the month.

“That decision is now deferred, and they will not be going up until June. We’ve also taken a decision not to increase VAT on electricity and gas until the end of October.. So there are measures that benefit everyone.”

"But the Government did deliberately choose that it wanted to target families, children, pensioners and people on social welfare, such as those on disability,” he said.

There was also aid for small businesses, with improved energy subsidies. “

We didn't feel that the TBESS energy scheme worked the way we had intended.

" And that's why we worked very closely together to develop that scheme further so that more business qualified, with back payments as well. There will also be a new grant scheme for businesses that don't use gas, but who use LPG for kerosene instead.”