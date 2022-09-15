School bus shortage: parents face paying again as Leo Varadkar admits scale of problem

The increase in school transport places has not been enough, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted to the Dáil today as the prospect of parents paying a ‘nominal fee’ again looms.

He was tackled on his reported admission to a Fine Gael party meeting that making school transport free this year, without massive extra capacity, had been “a mistake”.

Mr Varadkar said 124,000 tickets had nonetheless been issued for this year, an increase of 21,000 over last year.

Many families were now getting school transport for the first time, meaning an annual saving of around €650 a year.

But he conceded that lack of access to the scheme was now one of the major issues being raised at TD clinics in rural areas.

He also suggested that there could be a “nominal fee” introduced for the next academic year.

But Sinn Féin said people who had been paying for school transport were now not getting it because of lotteries in the absence of full capacity.

Sorca Clarke TD, standing in for Mary Lou McDonald, said Bus Eireann had confirmed that it was not sourcing extra capacity for this year.

She claimed Education Minister Norma Foley has been “in hiding” for the last few weeks, and had only now agreed to go before a Dáil committee on the issue.

“Parents up and down the country are feeling very badly let down as thousands of children have been left without a place on school transport,” she said.

“Many parents who relied on this service have been left high and dry after being told that their child no longer has a seat on the school bus. And incredibly, members of the public and TDs are being told by Bus Eireann that additional capacity is not being sought for pupils who didn't secure a ticket for the for the school year.”

Meanwhile parents who applied on time had their children lose out due to the “unfair lottery nature” of the scheme, she said.

“Families who had expected to realise savings of €500 will now instead be heaped with additional costs as they try to find alternatives.

“We have a crazy situation where parents are being forced to give up work in order to get their children to school. This is an absolute mess.”

At the root of the problem was the failure of Government and Minister Foley to plan and deliver the additional capacity needed, Ms Clarke said.

Mr Varadkar responded: “We're very much aware of the concerns that parents are expressing, you can be sure of that.

“In constituency offices across the Government parties, this has been the biggest issue, I think, over the last couple of weeks, particularly for rural constituencies,” he admitted.

“It was introduced as a Government measure to help with the cost of going to school. There was the increase in the back to school clothing and footwear allowance, the extension of the school meals programme, and the decision was made to waive all fees, saving families up to €650 relative to last year. Next year perhaps there'll be a nominal fee, but that is a matter for next year.

“And I accept that the issue this year is one of capacity. In total 124,000 tickets have been issued as of September, and that is an increase of 21pc over last year.

"So there is a lot of extra capacity. It's not fair to say that Minister Foley didn't plan for that,” the Fine Gael leader said.

“21,000 additional tickets is not a small number. But I appreciate that it may not have been enough.”